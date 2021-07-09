Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

iOS 14.7 beta 5 fixes annoying iPhone bug that disables Wi-Fi connections

By Jacob Siegal
Posted by 
BGR.com
BGR.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OFity_0asXcpZZ00

Apple released a new iOS 14.7 beta Thursday afternoon, and at first glance, it did not seem very substantial. iOS 15 should be out before the end of September, so we don’t expect much from any additional iOS 14 updates. That might be the case, but if you are a beta tester, this is one you’re going to want to download. iOS 14.7 beta 5 actually fixes a pesky iPhone Wi-Fi bug .

Today’s Top Deal


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3agN0D_0asXcpZZ00

Get Alexa smart plugs with 11,000+ 5-star reviews for $4.87 each with coupon code 3591TPTU!

Price: $19.49
You Save: $7.50 (28%)
Coupon Code: 3591TPTU (by 7/27)
Buy Now

Last month, Carl Schou shared a video on Twitter of a truly bizarre iPhone bug. If an iPhone connects to a Wi-Fi network with the SSID “%p%s%s%s%s%n,” it will permanently disable the phone’s ability to connect to Wi-Fi. Schou claimed that neither rebooting his phone nor changing the SSID. Other users say they were able to resolve the issue by resetting network settings. Either way, it was a genuinely troublesome discovery, but Apple appears to have patched it in iOS 14.7 beta 5.

YouTuber Aaron Zollo (zollotech) tested to see if the bug was still active in his latest video. He updated to iOS 14.7 beta 5, created a network with the same SSID as the one in Carl’s tweet, and connected his iPhone. Not only was he able to connect to the network, but he was also able to load webpages. Being thorough, he also disconnected from the oddly-named network and reconnected to one with a less bizarre name. He didn’t experience any issues, and his Wi-Fi connection was fine:

How to get iOS 14.7 beta 5 and fix the iPhone Wi-Fi bug

As you know by now, installing a new iOS or iPadOS beta on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch couldn’t be easier. Navigate to Settings > General > Software Update and then tap “Download and Install” at the bottom of the page. If you want, you can also install an update through iTunes by connecting your iOS device to your computer. Whichever method you choose, just make sure to back up your devices before installing the update. You can never be too careful!

Today’s Top Deal



Get Alexa smart plugs with 11,000+ 5-star reviews for $4.87 each with coupon code 3591TPTU!

Price: $19.49
You Save: $7.50 (28%)
Coupon Code: 3591TPTU (by 7/27)
Buy Now

The post iOS 14.7 beta 5 fixes annoying iPhone bug that disables Wi-Fi connections appeared first on BGR .

Comments / 0

BGR.com

BGR.com

213K+
Followers
5K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bug#Software Update#Ssid#Ios
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
iTunes
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Twitter
News Break
iPad
Related
Cell PhonesPosted by
BGR.com

Galaxy S20 screens are failing, and no one seems to know why

Recent rumors suggest that we’re less than a month out from Samsung’s next big smartphone reveal event. Prolific leaker Evan Blass recently shared renders of the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, and the Galaxy Watch 4, all of which will be unveiled on August 11th. Unfortunately, the company might have a major problem on its hands ahead of the event. As reported by Android Police, Galaxy S20 owners are complaining about their screens failing out of nowhere. Today’s Top Deal DJI Mavic Mini drone just got a massive discount that cuts it to the lowest price ever! Price: $399.00 You Save:...
Cell PhonesPosted by
BGR.com

Google might have accidentally leaked the name of the Pixel 6 XL

We noticed earlier this week that we’re not seeing as many Pixel 6 rumors as we expect for this time of the year. Google has never managed to stop leaks, and all of its Pixel devices have been unearthed well ahead of official announcements. Several Pixel 6 leaks have already spoiled the phone’s main secrets, so it’s not like Google is running a tighter ship. But just as we questioned the purported live Pixel 6 Pro image that hit the web a few days ago, Google was accidentally spoiling the name of the Pixel 6 XL. Today’s Top Deal AirPods Pro are...
Cell PhonesPosted by
BGR.com

This leak is as close as we’ll get to seeing the iPhone 13 until the real one launches

Apple is fighting leakers harder than ever, but the iPhone leaks are still getting through. As is always the case this time of year, iPhone 13 dummy units showing the purported design for the next-gen handset series are out in the wild. These dummy devices aren’t functional, as the name suggests. They’re based on rumors and leaked schematics, and they’re always extremely accurate. As we get closer to mid-September, an increasing number of people get their hands on iPhone 13 dummy units and molds. Unsurprisingly, the latest batch of iPhone 13 mockups deliver the exact design details we can expect when...
ElectronicsPosted by
BGR.com

5 smart home devices on Amazon that people can’t stop raving about

Why is everyone so obsessed with smart home gadgets right now? Well, there are a few good reasons. If you really stop to think about it though, there’s one thing that really sets the smart home market apart from other popular consumer technology markets. With smartphones, laptops, and other similar products, huge innovations only come around once every few years, at best. Meanwhile, there are innovative new smart home gadgets that pop up all the time. It seems like there are amazing new smart home innovations every day! Sure, popular gadgets like smart locks, Philips Hue smart LED light bulbs,...
Cell Phoneskomando.com

10 apps you need to remove from your phone now

Apps used to be fun add-ons to get the most out of your phone. Today, they’re vital to our everyday communication, work and play. Sadly, it seems like every week, there’s another list of bad apps causing headaches or putting your security at risk. Phony cryptocurrency and financial apps are scammers’ latest grift. Tap or click for red flags that the app you’re about trust your money with is a sham.
InternetForbes

Google Issues Warning For 2 Billion Chrome Users

Google Chrome retains an iron grip on web browser market share with well over two billion users. Unfortunately, all those users need to be on high alert because Google has just issued its second urgent upgrade warning in a week. In an official blog post, Google has confirmed that a...
Cell PhonesPhandroid

8 settings every Android phone user should change

A lot of us are usually pretty excited when we get a brand new smartphone. Usually this represents an upgrade and we can’t wait to start using it, but before you do, there might be some settings that you might want to consider changing. This is because by changing some...
Cell PhonesForbes

Why You Should Stop Sending Texts From Your Android Messages App

Google has quietly updated its Android Messages platform this week, trying to plug a critical security gap for hundreds of millions of users. But, be warned, this isn’t all it seems. Google has rushed a half-completed product to market, just as the messenger battle has intensified. You should not be using this as your go-to—it’s time to switch.
Cell Phonestechviral.net

How To Turn Your Android Device Into A Security Camera

Not everyone can afford CCTV security cameras for their home, shop, or any small business needs. Therefore, they look for ways to convert their smartphone into security cameras. If you are also looking for the same, you are reading the right article. It’s pretty easy to turn any Android into...
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

These Android apps steal your data and money; uninstall them ASAP

The Joker has returned. By Joker, we refer to the malware that not only collects data from Android users, but also steals money and more. The malware was recently discovered on eight Android apps listed in the Google Play Store by Quick Heal Security Labs which reported it to Google and the affected apps were removed.
Cell PhonesAndroid Central

Here's how to get the Samsung Galaxy S20 in your hands for free

Don't let the words "trade-in offer" keep you from scoring an excellent deal on your next smartphone. Samsung's trade-in program makes switching to your next device easy and affordable — you could even snag your next phone for free today. One of the best Samsung Galaxy deals available this week...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Best Life

If You See This on Your iPhone, Don't Click It, Experts Warn

Most of us keep our entire lives on our iPhones, from the photos we've saved over the years to our credit card information for online shopping. But our trust in these devices may go a bit too far—especially since we often don't have the technological know-how to make sure our data isn't being compromised. Now, experts are warning that even one wrong click on your phone could put all your information at risk. Read on to find out what you should never click if you see it on your iPhone.
ElectronicsPosted by
BGR.com

Last chance: Crazy wireless camera that lets your phone see anywhere is still $29 at Amazon

So many new readers flocked to BGR Deals during Prime Day, likely stumbling upon our content in search of the deepest Amazon discounts they could find. Needless to say, we helped them find killer deals on all sorts of popular best-sellers as well as some lesser-known gadgets that our longtime readers have been huge fans of. One such product is a little secret that our audience has loved for as long as we can remember. It’s a niche product that you’ve probably never heard of before, yet it’s hugely popular and it was pretty much guaranteed to sell out while...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Forbes

Apple’s Radical New iPhone Suddenly Takes Shape

Apple’s iPhone 13 range may have taken a turn for the worse this week, but the good news is the company is working on a far more radical new iPhone for those who remain patient. Following his report that Apple will not be making several expected iPhone 13 upgrades this...
Cell Phonesmakeuseof.com

How to Tell When Apps Sneakily Access Your Camera or Microphone

As with previous Android versions, Google is making privacy one of the key areas of focus in Android 12. To that end, Google has introduced three big privacy features—a new privacy dashboard, an option to hide your precise location, and privacy indicators. In this article, we will discuss how you...
Cell PhonesDigital Trends

Dell is practically giving away refurbished iPads this weekend

Tablets have carved their niche as mobile devices that fill the gap between smartphones and laptops. This is why tablet deals are always popular, and if you’re an Apple fan, you’re likely always on the lookout for iPad deals. However, if the discounted iPads that you see are still outside your budget, you might want to start searching for refurbished iPad deals, like Dell’s offer for the 128GB, Wi-Fi version of the 6th-generation iPad. The tablet’s price is down to $319, after a $138 discount to its original price of $457.
Cell PhonesForbes

Why You Suddenly Need To Delete Google Maps On Your iPhone

Forget this year’s punchy headlines pitching Tim Cook against Mark Zuckerberg—it’s arguably now Google as much as Facebook that’s in Apple’s sights. This has serious implications for 1-billion-plus iPhone users as the fight for your data and your loyalty has suddenly intensified. This is the context behind recent updates from Apple and Google. And this is why it’s time to start deleting apps—including Google Maps.

Comments / 0

Community Policy