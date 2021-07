The week in Montclair crime from Sergeant Terence Turner, Montclair Police Department:. July 7, 2021 (Bloomfield Avenue): Officers responded to the area of Bloomfield Avenue and New Street on a report of a male who had brandished a handgun. A description of a thin male with a full black beard wearing a gray tracksuit and Yankees hat was provided. He was last seen on New Street. A victim was located who stated that he was approached by the suspect who was inquiring about the victim’s tattoos. The victim stated that the suspect pulled a silver revolver from his pocket and held the gun on him and continued to question him about the tattoos. The victim stated that the suspect then fled east on Bloomfield Avenue. This incident is currently under investigation.