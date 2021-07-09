Cancel
From Simu Liu to Network TV, How Diversity Talk Can Shift From Cancellation to Cooperation

By Elaine Low
Variety
Variety
 6 days ago

“Kim’s Convenience” star Simu Liu asks himself “every day” whether he should’ve spoken out last month on social media about his experience on the set of the hit CBC series, when he noted in a Facebook post the “overwhelmingly white” producers and lack of Korean voices in the writers’ room after creator Ins Choi departed. But Liu remembers watching what wound up being the anticlimactic series finale at the end of the fifth season, which had just been released on Netflix, and reflecting on the global impact of the show about an Asian Canadian family.

Variety

Variety

