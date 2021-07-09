The Best Ambient Music on Bandcamp: June 2021
As the days grow longer, and some parts of the world begin to trepidatiously re-enter some sense of normalcy, it’s natural to feel a sense of impending anxiety: socializing, after 19 months of not seeing anyone, can be a bit of a shock to the system. The records selected for this month’s ambient roundup reflect myriad attitudes towards human interactions: Matt Evans’ touchless uses the work of his late partner to explore interpersonal collaboration from beyond the grave; Everest Magma, already fed up with society, soundtracks an alien abduction. Whether you’re looking for a warm re-entry into human connection or an icy remove from the burdens of social engagements, June’s ambient selections provide an escapist outlet from our everyday surroundings.daily.bandcamp.com
