Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

On His New LP, Rapper PremRock Grapples With Getting Older

Amadhia
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne day, the New York rapper PremRock came home to find that his girlfriend had hung up his first passport photo on the refrigerator—a relic she’d found and had posted there to tease him. Looking at the photo, he saw himself at 24, untethered by responsibility, about to embark on his first European tour. He’d had the photo re-taken eight years later, after customs refused his damaged passport. He decided to compare the two. He saw two men, both him; the difference was in the eyes. The 24-year-old was bright-eyed and optimistic; the other? “That guy’s seen what the other guy hoped to see,” PremRock says, “and it wasn’t all it was cracked up to be.” But when reflecting on the two photos—as well as the person he sees in the mirror at age 36—he is sanguine: “I became who I became.”

daily.bandcamp.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Willie Green
Person
Armand Hammer
Person
Homeboy Sandman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rapper#Canada#Du Jour#European#Customs#Brainorchestra#Aa#Na
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Georgia Statethebrag.com

Get To Know: Georgia’s feel-good rapper and producer Linden Tyson

With his bouncy recent boom bap single ‘ENERGY’ grabbing attention, we thought we should get to know hip hop star Linden Tyson better. Georgia-based performer Linden Tyson only knows variety as an artist. His modern sound is a diverse mixture of trap, boom-bap, with a nice dash of 90’s R&B for good measure.
Reading, PAWFMZ-TV Online

Reading rapper talks about what inspires his art

READING, Pa. - Inside a makeshift music studio in an apartment in Reading - a hip hop artist is busy practicing his craft - with his own work always on repeat. “Whenever I make a song I listen to it over and over and over like 30 times to make sure everything is good,” JAI-One Letterlough, the rapper known as "HPM Smoove" said.
Celebritiesmyk104.com

Chance the Rapper invites fans into his ‘Mad Coloring World’

The trailer for Chance the Rapper’s concert film, Mad Coloring World, arrives later today. It features footage from the Chicago-native’s 2016 Magnificent Coloring World Tour, including new footage, which was filmed at his House of Kicks production house. “It’s a house that I use for my office space. It’s a...
Columbus, OHPosted by
American Songwriter

CAAMP’s Matt Vinson Premieres Shimmering New Song “Cool Shade” From His Forthcoming Folk-Forward LP As The Wonderfool

“With the touring and business of life, I’ve never had a chance to write and complete the recording process of a record to my satisfaction,” Matt Vinson explains in a recent phone interview with American Songwriter. Until the pandemic, the singer/songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer wielded the little time he found between school, work, and then CAAMP to create music under the moniker The Wonderfool from his home studio in Columbus, Ohio.
Rock Musicmxdwn.com

Eighteen Visions Grapple With a Nazi in Heated New Track “1996”

Metalcore band Eighteen Visions have released a new track “1996.” The release of the brand new single comes after the release of a variety of covers that the band produced, including Alice in Chains’ “Them Bones” and Vision of Disorder’s “D.T.O.”. “1996” is a dark, piercing track filled with lead...
MusicAmadhia

Young American Primitive Imagined the Future of Trance in 1993

No single act in trance can lay claim to the title of “too far ahead of their time” better than one Greg Scanavino. The Bay Area producer certainly was not aware at the time, but his two albums under the Young American Primitive alias in the mid-’90s captured a vivid picture of the genre’s lucrative future to come as the decade progressed onward.
Musicedmidentity.com

Redlight Gets Experimental in His Brand New ‘Radius’ LP

British DJ and producer Redlight releases his latest album, Radius, bringing breakbeats to the forefront and creating on his own terms. UK-based producer Redlight has worked with some of the biggest names in music including The Wu-Tang Clan, Mobb Deep, Sweetie Irie, Jaykae, Flava D, and has remixed Mary J Blige. His career spans decades, drawing influences from 90s rave culture, house, techno, and hip-hop. Out now on his new label, Dream Vision Future, is his Radius LP featuring eight breakbeat-inspired tracks.
MusicBillboard

Chartbreaker: Mooski Always Believed in His Ability to ‘Sing at a Rapper’s Pace’

One night at the beginning of last year, following a high-level security shift as an officer in the Marines, Darien Hinton went home and to work on a new song. He based it off an $80 YouTube instrumental he had “fallen in love with,” saying that, upon first hearing it, “all these melodies started coming to me.” That night, he finished what became “Track Star” in under three hours, and the next day he returned to his post with the Marines.
MusicAmadhia

Rey Sapienz and the Congo Techno Ensemble, “Na Zala Zala”

Growing up in the war-torn Democratic Republic of Congo, Hakuna Kulala co-founder Rey Sapienz found refuge in music, rapping and performing from a young age. Eventually, he was forced into a prolonged Ugandan stay, becoming a key member of the effervescent Kampala scene. Over two excellent EPs, Sapienz developed a contemporary take on soukous and kalindula styles that he dubbed “Congo techno.”
Musichotnewhiphop.com

The Alchemist Plys His Trade On "Rapper's Best Friend 6"

The Alchemist is one of the most prolific producers of all time, and many rappers have lined up to work with the visionary instrumentalist. Though he's been putting in work for decades now, Al appears to have hit a stride over the past few years, connecting with lyricists like Conway The Machine, Freddie Gibbs, Arman Hammer, Action Bronson, and Boldy James. He even flexed his chops as a solo artist, dropping off Carry The Fire, a conceptually driven album centered around the journey of the Olympic torch. Today, he's come through to drop off another batch of music, continuing his long-running series of instrumental tapes with Rapper's Best Friend 6.
MusicAmadhia

Jason Jamal, “Sweet”

Sweet, the debut EP by classical trombonist turned R&B crooner Jason Jamal is only four tracks long. Yet despite its brief length, it arrives as the perfect set of post-lockdown summer love songs. Pairing piano, organ, and trombone with synths and tambourines, the EP mixes pop and dance music with...
MusicPopMatters

Vince Staples Is in Beautiful, Dark Limbo on New LP

Following the release of several EPs, Vince Staples received widespread acclaim for 2015’s Summertime ’06, a full-length work of assertive and dense lyricism. With 2017’s Big Fish Theory, he fused verbal maximalism and hook-filled melodies, crafting a prickly yet pop-friendly sequence. With the following year’s FM, he continued to hone rapid-fire lyricism and heightened attention to detail, exploring a wide range of sonics.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Willow & Tierra Whack Take A Moment To Breathe On "XTRA"

On Willow's fourth studio album, the young musician and Red Table Talk host went full-on punk with an eleven-track effort that features rock and pop-punk acts such as Travis Barker, Avril Lavigne, and Cherry Glazerr. Of everyone who appears on lately I feel EVERYTHING, however, no feature was more surprising than Tierra Whack.
Celebritiesallkpop.com

Rapper Simon D reveals his dream was to sing not rap

Rapper Simon D revealed his dream was to sing not rap. Simon D has been promoting as Jung Ki Suk for the 'Hangout with Yoo' project group MSG Wannabe, and he shared his thoughts before their final performance on the July 17th episode. The rapper expressed,. "I'm so happy I...
Musictheboxhouston.com

In Rare Instagram Post Dr. Dre Agrees With T-Pain About Rappers Being “Repetitive”

T-Pain’s hilarious rant about rappers all sounding the same resonated with none other than Dr. Dre himself. Wednesday (Jul.15), the legendary Hip-Hop producer and Beats By Dre co-founder chimed in on T-Pain’s Twitch session where he called out new rappers for sending him music that sounds like everyone else’s stuff. In a rare Instagram post, The Chronic crafter shared T-Pizzle’s video and wrote in the caption, “Shoutout to @tpain!! I’m here laughing my fuckin ass off, but he’s right. I know and feel exactly what you’re saying.
Celebritieshypebeast.com

Dr. Dre Stands By T-Pain's Rant On New Rappers With No New Sound

Following T-Pain’s five-hour Twitch live stream rant about up-and-coming rappers having no new unique sound, legendary rapper and producer Dr. Dre voiced his agreement as per an Instagram post by The Jasmine Brand. A few weeks ago, the “Bartender” rapper showcased a few music snippets from new rappers that provided...
MusicPosted by
XXL Mag

Toosii Names His Top Five Favorite Rappers

Many rappers, old and new, have a deep reverence for their predecessors. This respect and admiration is sometimes rooted in commonalities of upbringings or personal interests that are displayed on wax. But not all rhymers look up to the same artists that are likely on the next person's top rappers list. For others, their musical curiosity can stem from home, be it a family member or a sibling. For 2021 XXL Freshman Toosii, his top five favorite rappers range from blood relatives to heavyweight spitters from the north side of the map.
Musicseattlepi.com

Wyclef Jean on Scoring 'The Chi,' Bob Marley and His New Music App, Sodo

Wyclef Jean has always loved composing, and now he’s been at it full-time on season four of Showtime’s “The Chi.” This season picks up with Kiesha (Birgundi Baker) meeting potential adoptive parents for her child, and Kevin (Alex Hibbert) telling his girlfriend Jemma (Judae’a Brown) that he loves her. Creator...
MusicAmadhia

A Guide to John Morales, Disco Mix Pioneer

You might not know the name John Morales, but if you’ve been anywhere near a dance floor since the early ‘80s, you will certainly have been affected by his brilliance in the studio. Both on his own as well as with his production partner Sergio Munzibai under the name M+M, the New York artist has created mixes for everyone from cult disco acts like The Fantastic Aleems and Class Action to pop acts such as The Thompson Twins and even The Rolling Stones. He gained the admiration of lions in the field like Patrick Adams, who once said, “John Morales was one of the early pioneers who loved music, understood his craft and had respect for the creative work from which his mixes were derived.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy