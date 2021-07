BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M women’s basketball head coach Gary Blair announced the signing of rising junior Sydnee Roby Friday. “The classic physical-five player has been such an important part of our success and the SEC’s for a long time,” Blair said. “Which is why we recruited Sydnee so hard out of high school. I believe she is suited for the physicality of our league. The Roby-Washington family’s familiarity with our university, players and staff played a huge role in her deciding that Aggieland was the place for her. We’re excited about her enthusiasm to be a part of an exciting core of posts.”