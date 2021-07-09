Cancel
Jon Langston Debuts New Song About The Heartache Of Pursuing Your Dreams, “Try Missing You”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZdVto_0asXbmCp00

Jon Langston just released a new song, “Try Missing You,”

It’s all about the heartache that often comes along with chasing a dream and leaving love, and everything else you know back home, behind.

It’s also the first new music he’s released this year, and according to him, close to the heart:

“‘Try Missing You’ is more to me than just a song. It shows my heart and who I am.

This song is my baby and I’ve been waiting for the perfect time to release it. It’s my favorite song I’ve ever released by far!”

I have to say, I think it’s my favorite song he’s ever released, too.

He wrote it with Jody Stevens and the chorus offers a beautiful glimpse into the sadness and emptiness he feels as a result of life on the road:

“I don’t know where I’m gonna be tomorrow

Truth is I’m a little lost right now

The smoke and whiskey, it don’t fix me

Like you always do

If you think you’re missing me, try missing you.”

