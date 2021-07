UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — At the College of Information Sciences and Technology, doctoral student Jeongwon Jo has benefited from having access to an interdisciplinary network of experts and scholars to help advance her research. In part because of those collaborations and mentors, Jo and her co-authors earned the Best Paper Award at the Communications and Technologies 2021 conference for “COVID Kindness: Patterns of Neighborly Cooperation during a Global Pandemic” — the first paper she’s published since she began her doctoral program at Penn State.