Clemson, SC

Cade Klubnik Ranked Number One Quarterback in Country

 6 days ago
After a dominant performance on his way ton earning MVP honors at the Elite-11 Finals last weekend, Clemson commit Cade Klubnik has been named the nation's top-ranked quarterback in the 2022 recruiting class by Sports Illustrated.

After Missing On Jeremiah Alexander, Clemson Turns Focus to Remaining DE Targets

After missing on one of the nation's best pass rushers in Jeremiah Alexander, Clemson will now turn its attention towards the remaining defensive ends atop their board.

"Clemson I know is home," Klubnik said. "It’s the place I know I’m supposed to be because God put me here and it shows when I talk to every coach and every person on staff. I love Clemson and cant wait to be there shortly."

Last season Klubnik threw for almost 3,500 yards and completed 68% of his passes, with 35 touchdowns to just three interceptions. The rising senior helped lead his Westlake High School team to a state title in one of the toughest high school divisions in the country.

SI All-American 2022 Quarterback Rankings:

1. Cade Klubnik (Clemson)

2. Quinn Ewers (Ohio State)

3. Ty Simpson (Alabama)

4. Connor Weigman (Texas A&M)

5. Sam Horn (Missouri)

