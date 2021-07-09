Cade Klubnik Ranked Number One Quarterback in Country

After a dominant performance on his way ton earning MVP honors at the Elite-11 Finals last weekend, Clemson commit Cade Klubnik has been named the nation's top-ranked quarterback in the 2022 recruiting class by Sports Illustrated.

"Clemson I know is home," Klubnik said. "It’s the place I know I’m supposed to be because God put me here and it shows when I talk to every coach and every person on staff. I love Clemson and cant wait to be there shortly."

Last season Klubnik threw for almost 3,500 yards and completed 68% of his passes, with 35 touchdowns to just three interceptions. The rising senior helped lead his Westlake High School team to a state title in one of the toughest high school divisions in the country.

SI All-American 2022 Quarterback Rankings:

1. Cade Klubnik (Clemson)

2. Quinn Ewers (Ohio State)

3. Ty Simpson (Alabama)

4. Connor Weigman (Texas A&M)

5. Sam Horn (Missouri)