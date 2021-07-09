We Figured Out Which Fear Street Books Netflix's Trilogy Is Based on So You Don't Have To

When the Fear Street movie trilogy was first announced by Netflix, I found myself wondering whether it would follow the lead of 2015's Goosebumps film or if it would be an adaptation of a specific book. The premieres of Fear Street Part One: 1994 on July 2 and Fear Street Part Two: 1978 on July 9 confirmed that the Netflix trilogy was drawing inspiration from a variety of the Fear Street novels. "They're not really based concretely in the book," director Leigh Janiak told Den of Geek. "Mostly, I think I would endeavor to stay true to the spirit of the books, which was kind of subversive and edgy for teenage readers. There's violence, there's blood, there's hints of sex . . . They're really, really fun to read."