SVP at Vector Solutions, an award-winning eLearning company, leading corporate communications and brand development. The mergers and acquisitions (M&A) process brings with it a great deal of complexity, with brand strategy often neglected until after the deals are done and dust has settled. The fact is: Brand strategy is business strategy. As one professor at NYU’s Stern School of Business said, “More value is destroyed by acquisitions than any other single action taken by companies.” It’s important to recognize that branding communication should be a critical component of your acquisition process, not an afterthought.