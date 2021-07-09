Cancel
Mattoon, IL

DeWitt, Sixth by Alliance Coffee in Mattoon to be closed for construction

By Rob Stroud
Journal Gazette and Times Courier
 6 days ago

MATTOON — The intersection of DeWitt Avenue and Sixth Street, adjacent to Alliance Coffee Co., is set to be closed for construction starting Monday. Public Works Director Dean Barber said in a press release that the work will include removal and replacement of the existing pavement on DeWitt through the intersection. The schedule calls for completing the work and reopening the intersection to traffic by July 18.

jg-tc.com

