Florida State

Florida lawmakers support stricter building inspection rules following Surfside collapse

By Dave Elias
NBC2 Fort Myers
 6 days ago
Former Florida state lawmaker, Julio Robaina (R) believes the Surfside condo collapse could have been prevented if lawmakers had left a state requirement in place.

Under the 2008 law, condo associations had to hire engineers and architects every five years to figure out what repairs a building needed.

The law was repealed in 2010, led by former State Representative Gary Aubuchon a Southwest Florida, home developer.

“I think if I lived in a high-rise tower I would want to know if this place is safe,” said Real Estate Attorney Kevin Jursinski.

He would be better able to answer that question if the 2008 law requiring five years of inspections was still in place.

“The board members would have had professional opinions from structural engineers and architects and consultants that would have told them this is what needs to be done and needs to be done now,” Jursinski said.

Democrat Anna Eskamani said she was not surprised to hear about deregulation policies – She is now calling for change.

“Right now the way things operate, it’s very much the honor system and it’s clear to me we cannot rely on the honor system for public safety,” Eskamani said.

Republican State Representative, Spencer Roach, wants a study to find out what happened and led to the collapse.

“It’s premature right now to talk about specific legislation. I will tell you something needs to be done,” Roach stated.

Gary Aubuchon did not respond with a comment on why he wanted the law repealed.

