UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — A wide variety of crop management, wildlife and conservation education, as well as the signature hay show, will take place in and around the J.D. Harrington Crops, Soils and Conservation Building during Penn State's Ag Progress Days, Aug. 10-12. “Ag Progress Days is a great place to learn about best practices in crop management, wildlife and conservation from experts in the field,” said Jesse Darlington, Ag Progress Days manager. “Plus, the annual hay competition showcases the best hay the state has to offer.”