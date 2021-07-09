Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

How auto features make sense for plan participants and sponsors

By Dan Collins
Financial-Planning.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorkplace retirement plans play a major role in helping Americans reach their retirement goals. Access to a retirement plan, though, is really just a starting point. The next step is nudging employees to save, save and save some more, particularly for employees who may have scaled back how much they were saving due to the economic squeeze caused by the pandemic. Fortunately, retirement plan automatic features are an effective way to boost savings for plan participants — and there are real advantages for your plan sponsor clients as well.

www.financial-planning.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Savings#Tax Credit#Americans#Qdia#Automatic#Vanguard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Personal Finance
Related
Personal FinanceFinancial-Planning.com

5 questions for Baird financial advisor diversity manager Ashley Price

In a new episode of the Financial Planning podcast, Baird recruiting executive Ashley Price explains how the wealth manager is working with advisor practices and a state university to help usher in the next generation of planners. Price is Baird’s private wealth management diversity and recruiting manager, leading the expanding...
Fredericksburg, TXFredericksburg Standard

Local financial advisor earns award

Five Star Professional named Robin Watson, a financial advisor with Ameriprise Financial in Fredericksburg, a recipient of the 2021 Five Star Wealth Manager award. Watson has 25 years of experience in the financial services industry. The award goes to less than seven percent of the wealth managers in the region...
Credits & LoansFinancial-Planning.com

$825M credit union jumps to Ameriprise before CUNA’s move to LPL

A sometimes overlooked wealth management sector spanning thousands of banks and credit unions is turning into one of the most in demand for industry giants’ recruiting. With the goals of boosting their own wealth management services and adoption among their substantial client and member bases while retaining their most productive advisors, the institutions are changing their approach and driving significant recruiting activity. Two banks’ moves to a new broker-dealer represent the largest moves in the independent channel in 2020 and an upcoming switch by a credit union is set to be the biggest one next year. Still, just 25% of roughly 10,000 or 11,000 banks and credit unions nationwide offer wealth management, according to Jay McAnelly, vice president of Ameriprise Financial Institutions Group.
Westwood, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Does it make sense to convert my IRA to a Roth?

Q. I am trying to figure out if it makes sense for me to convert my traditional IRA, worth about $27,000, to a Roth or to roll it into my deferred compensation plan. I am retired, age 62 and have a decent state pension plus Social Security. I won’t touch my deferred compensation plan until I have to take mandatory minimums and we max out our Roth each year. My husband contributes the max to his 401(k) each year with four years to go until retirement.
Economyaccountingtoday.com

How do you solve the shortage of succession plans? Make one

Since the audience for this article comprises accountants, let’s start with a number: 35%. What is that? It is the percentage of organizations in the United States that have “a formalized succession planning process.” Meaning just a little over one-third of U.S. businesses are prepared for the multitude of forces that can trigger the need for a succession, from something as dramatic as an owner’s death to an unexpected exodus of top talent.
Small Businessliveinsurancenews.com

SBA requires a business hazard insurance policy for an EIDL loan

Small businesses receiving Economic Injury Disaster Loans will require the coverage. The Small Business Administration (SBA) is requesting that applicants for Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDLs) provide proof of hazard insurance, which is a type of business owners policy insurance. Business owners are advised to inform themselves about how much...
Personal FinancePosted by
Kiplinger

The Financial Fiduciary Standard Explained

The new buzzword within the financial industry is “fiduciary,” but what does it really mean for an adviser to be a fiduciary?. A fiduciary is someone who acts on behalf of another person, putting their clients' interest ahead of their own. Therefore, being a fiduciary means the adviser is bound both legally and ethically to act in the other's best interests.
MarketsFinancial-Planning.com

Pershing reels in $40 billion in net new assets despite exits

Despite substantial hits from lost business and waivers of fees on money market funds, one of the largest custodians is adding assets and clearing accounts more quickly than a year ago. BNY Mellon’s Pershing brought in $40 billion in net new assets in the second quarter, which is nearly four...
Marketsnewmilfordspectrum.com

The 4 basics of financial analysis for startups

If you are a startup you should know that doing a financial analysis and therefore a plan, is of vital importance for your company. According to a study by CB Insights , one of the 20 reasons startups fail is running out of cash. Having a bad planning of the entrances, exits or the lack of projections of your business, will make you navigate without a fixed course.
BusinessInsurance Journal

Travelers Makes ‘Strategic Minority Investment’ in Fidelis Insurance Holdings

The Travelers Companies said it has made a “strategic minority investment” in Fidelis Insurance Holdings, a privately-owned global specialty insurer and reinsurer. Neither side disclosed financial terms. “We are pleased to invest in a talented and proven management team and look forward to gaining insights from them into the specialty,...
Jobsexplore venango

Featured Local Job: Auto Body Technician

Gatesman Autobody, in Lucinda, is currently seeking a Collision Repair and Automotive Painter. Combo technician, body repair, and automotive painting. Looking for a hard-working, meticulous employee who cares about turning out the highest quality repairs possible. Pay based on experience and skill level. Benefits Available. Weekends off. Paid Holidays. Tool...
Jobsexplorejeffersonpa.com

SPONSORED: All Seasons Temporaries Inc. Featured Jobs of the Week

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has several new job openings in the local area. – A long-term position that offers incentives and wage increases. Call 814-437-2148 or send resumes to: [email protected]. Production Slabber Needed in Titusville. 2nd & 3rd shifts. – A potential for temporary to permanent that will include...
Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Checks Worth $600 Expected To Reach Citizens Soon

Stimulus Checks amounting to $600 each are expected to reach the citizens soon. These checks were approved by the government on July 13. Almost half of the citizens of California are expected to be benefitted from the funding. The government-sanctioned financial boosts are all set to be rolled out soon....
BusinessPosted by
Forbes

How Big Will The Social Security Cost-Of-Living Adjustment Be For 2022

The pain of inflation is often harshest on the budgets of retirees on fixed incomes. The only bright light of the recent spike in the consumer price index is the potential for a more significant Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) this year. Estimates of the Social Security COLA in 2021 (for 2022) have been in the range of 5.3 to 6.1%. We have not seen a cost-of-living adjustment at this level since 2009.

Comments / 0

Community Policy