How auto features make sense for plan participants and sponsors

A sometimes overlooked wealth management sector spanning thousands of banks and credit unions is turning into one of the most in demand for industry giants’ recruiting. With the goals of boosting their own wealth management services and adoption among their substantial client and member bases while retaining their most productive advisors, the institutions are changing their approach and driving significant recruiting activity. Two banks’ moves to a new broker-dealer represent the largest moves in the independent channel in 2020 and an upcoming switch by a credit union is set to be the biggest one next year. Still, just 25% of roughly 10,000 or 11,000 banks and credit unions nationwide offer wealth management, according to Jay McAnelly, vice president of Ameriprise Financial Institutions Group.