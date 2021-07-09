Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Here's Where You Can Watch Every Season Of Happy Endings

By Tom Calen
Posted by 
Looper
Looper
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A sitcom set in a big city that follows the lives of six friends in their 20s and 30s, two of whom are siblings, as they navigate life, love, and work — sounds familiar, right? While it'd be easy to write off ABC's "Happy Endings" as a "Friends" knock-off, the short-lived series was, in many ways, an improvement on NBC's classic hit. Unlike those in "Friends," the main characters of "Happy Endings" are significantly more diverse, with LGBTQ+ and BIPOC characters making up the ensemble cast. The jokes on "Happy Endings" are incredibly funny and biting — and, more importantly, didn't stoop to the frequent homophobic and fat-shaming punchlines of "Friends."

www.looper.com

Comments / 0

Looper

Looper

15K+
Followers
20K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.

 https://www.looper.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zachary Knighton
Person
Eliza Coupe
Person
Casey Wilson
Person
Adam Pally
Person
Elisha Cuthbert
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Happy Endings#Abc#Nbc#Lgbtq#Bipoc#Hulu#Itunes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Funny Moments
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV & VideosHello Magazine

Here's how you can watch the Gossip Girl reboot in the UK

This just in - the new Gossip Girl reboot is officially coming to the UK! The BBC has announced that the hotly anticipated new series will be available to watch on both BBC One and BBC iPlayer following its US premiere next week. However, that's not all. Those feeling nostalgic...
TV SeriesDecider

Here’s Where You Can Find The ‘Below Deck Med’ Season 6 Cast on Instagram

We’re only two episodes into Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 and I need to know everything about this new cast. Of course Captain Sandy Yawn has returned to lead the crew of mega yacht Lady Michelle, as has bosun Malia White. But if you want to get to know the rest of the crew members via their very pretty Instagram pages, we’ve rounded up all their accounts in one handy place.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

The Other Two: Season Two; HBO Max Sets Premiere Date For Comedy Series

The Other Two is finally returning to the small screen after it was announced in August 2020 that the series would air on HBO Max instead of returning to Comedy Central. Drew Tarver, Heléne Yorke, Case Walker, Molly Shannon, and Ken Marino star in the series which focuses on Cary (Tarver) and Brooke (Yorke) as they struggle in their lives and watch their younger sibling rise to a quick success thanks to the internet.
TV SeriesHollywood Reporter

‘Rebel’: IMDb TV Circling Season 2 of Canceled ABC Drama

The freshman season of the Erin Brockovich-inspired drama from 'Grey's Anatomy' showrunner Krista Vernoff has landed at the ad-supported streamer. Rebel isn’t done fighting. Amazon-backed IMDb TV has landed free streaming rights to the first season of former ABC drama Rebel, the Erin Brockovich-inspired series created by Grey’s Anatomy showrunner Krista Vernoff. The series began streaming on the ad-supported platform July 15.
TV Seriescrowrivermedia.com

‘Modern Love’ Heads Across the Pond in First Star-Studded Season 2 Trailer (VIDEO)

Are you ready for the emotional rollercoaster that is Amazon Prime Video’s Modern Love to return?. Season 2 of the anthology series is nearly here and ahead of the show’s August 13 return, the streaming platform is giving viewers their first look at the new stories in an exciting trailer. Based on The New York Times column of the same name, Modern Love brings to life several true stories of love and relationships.
Rockford, ILPosted by
97ZOK

Here’s Where You Can Catch Black Widow At A Stateline Drive-In

It's finally being released almost a full year after it was originally supposed to hit theaters. Black Widow was supposed to be the next big step in the Marvel Universe. The movie to kick of Phase 4 of the "Master Plan." Then the pandemic happened and the movie was postponed until the second weekend in July. That was bad news then but pretty good news now because it just happens to be the second weekend in July coming up.
CelebritiesRefinery29

Here’s Where Canadians Can Watch Demi Lovato’s New Talk Show

Demi Lovato has a lot to say. The pop star — well known for hits like “Cool for The Summer” and “Sorry Not Sorry” — has been vocal on a lot of topics since re-emerging into the public eye after their 2018 overdose. After some well deserved time to themselves, Lovato is speaking out once more: About their sexual orientation, identity, and mental health. But while Lovato already has a significant platform, often reaching out to their 109 million Instagram followers on stories and via lives, it seems they’re ready to take their voice to an even larger audience — by launching a talk show.
TV SeriesBoston Globe

‘Dexter’ resurrects more than a series in upcoming season 9

By this point, you probably know that Showtime’s “Dexter” is being exhumed and reanimated. The series ended in 2013, a few seasons after it lost its magic, but it’s returning for a 10-episode ninth season in the fall. Now comes news that a few actors whose characters were killed off...
MoviesRefinery29

Here’s Where Canadians Can Watch The Anthony Bourdain Doc

You didn’t need to be really into cooking to know who Anthony Bourdain was. Heck, you didn’t even need to like cooking to love the chef-turned-TV-adventurer. He was tattooed, rough and tumble, and totally beloved by those around him; a fact that becomes crystal clear during the almost two-hour runtime of Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain, the new documentary film about Bourdain’s life, which premiered at the Tribeca Festival earlier this month.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

A Look Inside Mila Kunis And Ashton Kutcher's Stunning Farmhouse

Actors Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher managed to get through quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic with one surprising activity thanks to their elaborate farmhouse. The couple, who wed in 2015 and share two kids, Wyatt and Dimitri, built their Los Angeles home while Kunis was pregnant with their first child back in 2014, and the celebrity couple had their family in mind. With Kutcher having been born in Iowa and Kunis born in the Ukraine, it only made sense for the pair to build a farmhouse in which to raise their kids. "To feel tranquility in a space, everything needs to be in order," said Kutcher of his home to Architectural Digest. "If the world around you isn't in order, it's hard to get your brain in order. When we're in our home, the world just makes sense."
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘B&B’ Spoilers: Quinn Back On Crazy Train, Wyatt Worries?

The B&B spoilers for July 12-23, 2021 reveal that Quinn Forrester (Rena Sofer) will be back to her old ways in no time. She is already trying to jump back into bed with Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor). Quinn just can’t resist them, especially when he’s shirtless and sweaty from his workouts. Fans can’t wait for “Quarter” to heat up their televisions once again.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

'I thought he was some weirdo!' Partygoer develops disposable camera film to find she danced and took selfies with Paul Mescal... two months before he soared to fame on Normal People

A partygoer developed an old disposable camera only to realise she had snaps from a random night out with Paul Mescal. Orlmae Joscon simply thought the Irish heartthrob was 'some weirdo.'. She had absolutely no clue who the actor was - and had no idea she had snapped a photo...
MusicHollywood Life

Kelsea Ballerini Gets ‘Day Drunk’ While Paddleboarding In Daisy Dukes — See Pic

Country music crooner Kelsea Ballerini sipped on a sparkling water while going for a paddle with her husband Morgan Evers. Kelsea Ballerini has stunned in a gorgeous new snap, while paddle boarding with her husband in a ‘day drunk’ hat. The CMT Award winner took to Instagram on July 14 to share two pics of herself soaking up the summer sunshine and enjoying the great outdoors. “Whatever floats your paddle board?” the singer captioned her post, which featured a pic of her in a white tee and cut-off denim daisy duke shorts. The first selfie showed Kelsea kneeling on the paddleboat, while holding onto a Topo Chico seltzer water.

Comments / 0

Community Policy