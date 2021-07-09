Here's Where You Can Watch Every Season Of Happy Endings
A sitcom set in a big city that follows the lives of six friends in their 20s and 30s, two of whom are siblings, as they navigate life, love, and work — sounds familiar, right? While it'd be easy to write off ABC's "Happy Endings" as a "Friends" knock-off, the short-lived series was, in many ways, an improvement on NBC's classic hit. Unlike those in "Friends," the main characters of "Happy Endings" are significantly more diverse, with LGBTQ+ and BIPOC characters making up the ensemble cast. The jokes on "Happy Endings" are incredibly funny and biting — and, more importantly, didn't stoop to the frequent homophobic and fat-shaming punchlines of "Friends."www.looper.com
Comments / 0