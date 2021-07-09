“Perry County, Missouri: Immigration & War in America and Overseas”
We are so pleased to announce that there will be an Immigration History Conference in 2021!. The dates for our biennial conference have been set for October 28-30, 2021. This will be our sixth conference. Through the years, we have explored everything from “Altenburg: Home Is Where Our Story Begins” to “Beyond the Beginnings: The Perry County German-Lutheran Immigration in a Wider World” to “Tales of Tears Turned to Triumph.”lutheranmuseum.com
