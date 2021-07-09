Georgia DB, Clemson transfer Derion Kendrick reportedly cleared to play for Week 1

Georgia defensive back Derion Kendrick appears to have cleared the biggest remaining hurdle to suiting up against his former team in Charlotte to open the season. Chip Towers of the AJC is reporting that charges which had been pending against Kendrick in his hometown of Rock Hill, South Carolina have now been expunged. Again per Towers, this was the result of Kendrick completing a pretrial diversion program for the misdemeanor marijuana and gun charges filed against him following an incident in which he was found asleep in his car with a handgun and a small amount of marijuana. Such pretrial diversion programs are common practice for non-violent offenders without a significant criminal history. They usually result in the relevant charges not only being dismissed, but essentially erased, so there is no record of the individual even being charged.