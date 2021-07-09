Cancel
Georgia DB, Clemson transfer Derion Kendrick reportedly cleared to play for Week 1

By SDS Staff
saturdaydownsouth.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDerion Kendrick is reportedly cleared to play on Sept. 4. Chip Towers of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Kendrick has had unlawful possession of a gun and simple possession of marijuana charges expunged from his record. Kendrick was a member of the Clemson football team when he was arrested in his hometown of Rock Hill, South Carolina, on March 12. Kendrick has now completed a pretrial intervention program in York County Criminal Court, removing the charges from his record.

