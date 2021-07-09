Louis Andriessen: Avant-garde composer who snubbed traditional classical music

Oceania » Australia » New South Wales » Sydney » Harbourside. While I do not attend so many classical music concerts lately, I had enjoyed my visits to some of the world's most famous concert halls. These would include: Royal Albert Hall in London, the Walt Disney Concert Hall in LA, Wiener Musikverein in Vienna, the Bolshoi in Moscow, the Mariinsky in St. Petersburg, Carnegie Hall in NYC, Sydney Opera House, and the Hungarian State Opera House in Budapest. In no particular order, here are a few of my thoughts and experiences. My first real concert, other than the old San Francisco Opera House (before Davies Hall) was at Royal Albert Hall in London. We had to queue around the building for hours ahead of the concert. So, I found some friendly Aussies with beer and a deck of cards! The performance, which was both long and tedious was the Leningrad (now St. Petersburg) Symphony. And since we had the "cheap" seats in the center of the Hall, we had to stand for the entire concert, except for intermission, when we sat on the floor! Royal Albert (opened in 1871) is also where the Beatles first performed in London (1963), once they became famous. Unknown to many, Muhammad Ali fought here three.