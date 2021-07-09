Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Louis Andriessen: Avant-garde composer who snubbed traditional classical music

By Independent TV
The Independent
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLouis Andriessen – perhaps the leading Dutch composer since the death of Jan Pieterszoon Sweelinck in the 17th century and an embodiment of the international avant-garde since the 1960s – has died aged 82. A famously gentle man and beloved teacher, Andriessen (pronounced an-DREE-sen) regularly wrote music that was loud,...

www.independent.co.uk

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luciano Berio
Person
Beethoven
Person
George Balanchine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orchestral Music#Classical Music#Contemporary Music#Orchestra Music#Dutch#The Daily Telegraph#Workers Union#Guardian#The New York Times#Concertgebouw#Abba#American#Yale#Carnegie Hall#The New York Philharmonic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Obituaries
News Break
Music
Related
Entertainmentavantmusicnews.com

RIP Louis Andriessen

Louis Andriessen, the most widely acclaimed Dutch composer of his generation, died on Thursday, July 1, in a care home in Weesp, North Holland. His death was confirmed by Boosey & Hawkes, his publisher. He was 82 years old. No cause of death was given, but as reported in The Guardian in Dec., 2019, Andriessen was suffering from dementia, though he continued to improvise daily at his piano.
Musicklcc.org

Louis Andriessen, Influential, Iconoclastic Dutch Composer, Dies At Age 82

Louis Andriessen, the most widely acclaimed Dutch composer of his generation, died on Thursday, July 1, in a care home in Weesp, North Holland. His death was confirmed by Boosey & Hawkes, his publisher. He was 82 years old. No cause of death was given, but as reported in The Guardian in Dec., 2019, Andriessen was suffering from dementia, though he continued to improvise daily at his piano.
MoviesTelegraph

The Velvet Underground, review: an intoxicating journey into the avant-garde

Director: Todd Haynes; Starring: Lou Reed, John Cale, Maureen Tucker, Sterling Morrison (as themselves). Cert tbc, 110 mins. “Modern music starts with the Velvets,” the critic Lester Bangs once wrote. It’s entirely apt, then, that watching Todd Haynes’s kaleidoscopic new film about the band’s formation and creative prime should feel like bearing witness to the art-rock Big Bang. Screening out of competition at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, The Velvet Underground is not the kind of music documentary that dutifully walks the viewer through the greatest hits and bitterest feuds. Instead, it re-conjures the moment that made the hits possible and the feuds inevitable, via a whirl of archive footage and interviews new and old.
Musicudiscovermusic.com

Watch World Premiere Of John Williams’ Violin Concerto No. 2 At Tanglewood

Watch the world premiere performance of John Williams’ Violin Concerto No. 2 from Tanglewood 2021, only one day after the live event, on Deutsche Grammophon’s online platform DG Stage on 25 July 2021 at 9pm (CEST). John Williams conducts the Boston Symphony Orchestra and virtuoso violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter, whom he dedicated the work to, is the featured soloist.
MusicThe Spokesman-Review

Zuill Bailey’s new release of Bach cello solos is bracing, pleasurable and inspiring

As though the COVID-19 pandemic had never happened, bringing the normal patterns of life, and particularly those of the performing arts, to an eerie and threatening standstill, Zuill Bailey is back to work. On Monday, he will be rehearsing in Manito Park for the Mozart on a Summer’s Eve concerts, which take place on July 20 and 21. Also on Monday, Octave Records is making available his new recording of the Six Suites for Solo Cello of Johann Sebastian Bach.
Oberlin, OHoberlin.edu

Richard Hoffmann, Composer and Protégé of Arnold Schoenberg, Dies at 96

Richard Hoffmann’s Viennese heritage provided a cherished link to many of the great Western composers. Family ties provided Hoffmann with another crucial link: to one of the 20th century’s most fertile musical minds. A professor of composition at Oberlin Conservatory for 50 years, Hoffmann imparted his wisdom upon generations of...
Santafe New Mexican.com

One summer, two worlds of chamber music

The Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival’s 2021 season is a best-of-both-worlds scenario, says Executive Director Steven Ovitsky. “Because we work so far in advance, we couldn’t roll the 2020 season into this year,” he told Pasatiempo. “What audiences are going to hear is our plan for 2021, plus some exciting additions from 2020. In particular, we’ll have an unusually large number of commissions and premieres — eight in all — plus a new chamber opera composed by Marc Neikrug, our artistic director.”
MusicSlipped Disc

Spoleto’s new boss: Let’s decolonise classical music

Mena Mark Harris, the new chief of SpoletoUSA, has some wonderfully fashionable guilt about how classical music treats the orient. He calls the lecture ‘A Horribly Discordant Noise: The Problem of Colonization in Classical Music’, which defines a problem of his own making. He goes on to pander to every curent wokeism. His guru is Edward Said and his thesis unoriginal.
MusicPosted by
Variety

Rhiannon Giddens Signs With Audible for Short-Form Musical Memoir, ‘To Balance on Bridges’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Rhiannon Giddens is almost as much a historian as she is an acclaimed singer, songwriter and banjo and fiddle player, which is why Ken Burns made such good use of her as an expert witness in his “Country Music” series. She combines her depth of music lore with a gift for storytelling in a new audio mini-memoir, “To Balance on Bridges,” which Audible is announcing today as the newest forthcoming entry in its “Words + Music” franchise, a series that has top musicians speaking as well as singing their truth. Giddens’ entry comes out July 22, and Variety has an...
Worldtravelblog.org

Famous Concert Halls

Oceania » Australia » New South Wales » Sydney » Harbourside. While I do not attend so many classical music concerts lately, I had enjoyed my visits to some of the world's most famous concert halls. These would include: Royal Albert Hall in London, the Walt Disney Concert Hall in LA, Wiener Musikverein in Vienna, the Bolshoi in Moscow, the Mariinsky in St. Petersburg, Carnegie Hall in NYC, Sydney Opera House, and the Hungarian State Opera House in Budapest. In no particular order, here are a few of my thoughts and experiences. My first real concert, other than the old San Francisco Opera House (before Davies Hall) was at Royal Albert Hall in London. We had to queue around the building for hours ahead of the concert. So, I found some friendly Aussies with beer and a deck of cards! The performance, which was both long and tedious was the Leningrad (now St. Petersburg) Symphony. And since we had the "cheap" seats in the center of the Hall, we had to stand for the entire concert, except for intermission, when we sat on the floor! Royal Albert (opened in 1871) is also where the Beatles first performed in London (1963), once they became famous. Unknown to many, Muhammad Ali fought here three.
Behind Viral Videostalesbuzz.com

TikTok star Caitlyn Loane dead at 19 after haunting video

A fourth-generation farmer named Caitlyn Loane, who posted popular TikTok clips capturing her action-packed rural lifestyle, took her own life at 19 after posting a haunting final video. “Words can’t describe our loss,” Loane’s Australia-based family said in a statement about their daughter’s death by suicide, the Daily Mail reported.
MoviesPosted by
Best Life

See Jodie Foster and Her Wife Make a Rare Red Carpet Appearance

After being cancelled last year, the Cannes Film Festival is back with all of its glamor, movie stars, and big premieres. And on the first day of the festival, one celebrity couple made a rare red carpet appearance. Jodie Foster and her wife, photographer Alexandra Hedison, attended the Cannes Film Festival this year and posed for photos at the premiere of Annette on Tuesday, July 6. While Foster is not in any of the films being shown at Cannes, she is receiving a special honor. Read on to find out more and to see Foster and Hedison enjoying their time on the carpet together.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Celine Dion looks radiant as she celebrates very happy news

Celine Dion shared some joyous news with fans on Instagram stories and her appearance in the celebratory post was nothing short of stunning. The My Heart Will Go On hitmaker announced a major musical milestone with a heartfelt social media post. She wrote: "I don't pay too much attention to...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
MinnPost

A magical night of ballet at the Arboretum; Illusion Theater launches outdoor summer series

There were moments when the sky threatened and a few raindrops fell. Otherwise, the heaped clouds – and the sunbeams that pierced them, and the neon sunset that came later – formed a spectacular roof over a temporary stage, rows of camp chairs and blankets, and a sold-out crowd on a rolling lawn near the Bee and Pollinator Center at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum.
Posted by
107 JAMZ

Congratulations Zaila Avant-Garde On Winning The Scripps Bee!

She was already a phenomenal little woman, phenomenally! Zaila Avant-Garde was a three-time Guinness World Records holder, before she took the stage at the Scripps National Spelling Bee Thursday July 8. The 8th grade wonder hold the records for dribbling multiple basketballs simultaneously: Most balls juggled in one minute with four basketball, most dribbles in 30 seconds with four basketballs, and most basketballs dribbled by one person simultaneously. So there. Oh, now she's the very first African American in the Scripps Spelling Bee history to win the competition.
EntertainmentWRAL

Zaila Avant-garde Spells Her Way to Victory

The last few words were rattled off in a swift spelling duel, with only two finalists still on the stage, Chaitra Thummala and Zaila Avant-garde. First was fewtrils (things of little value), which Chaitra, a 12-year-old who just finished sixth grade in San Francisco, got right. Then retene (a chemical isolated especially from pine tar, rosin oil and various fossil resins but usually prepared from abietic acid), which Zaila got right. And finally neroli oil (a fragrant pale yellow essential oil obtained from flowers chiefly of the sour orange and used especially in cologne and as a flavoring).
Louisiana StatePosted by
Deseret News

Meet Zaila Avant-garde

Overnight, Zaila Avant-Garde has stolen the heart of Americans. The 14-year-old made headlines when she won the 93rd annual Scripps National Spelling Bee on Thursday, reported The New York Times. Avant-garde is much more than a sensational speller, said BBC. She’s a three-time Guinness world record-holder and elite middle school...

Comments / 0

Community Policy