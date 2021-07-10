Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

Danish family assaulted by England fans after Euro 2020 semi-final

By Lamiat Sabin
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0higLr_0asXahgZ00

A family of Denmark supporters say they were assaulted while travelling home from the team’s Euro 2020 semi-final defeat to England at Wembley.

Eva Greene, who is Danish, said she and her American husband Lane, and their nine-year-old child Henry – were surrounded by around dozen England fans during an incident on a bus in Lordship Lane, Dulwich, south London, as they were on their way home on Wednesday evening.

Ms Greene, who was sat with her family on the lower deck of the bus, said they were confronted at about 11.50pm after a group of fans noticed through the windows that they were wearing Denmark t-shirts.

The group had splintered off from up to 100 football fans whose celebrations for England’s 2-1 win were blocking the road. Ms Greene, a digital communications officer for a law firm, had described the incident as “like a zombie movie”.

Her husband, a journalist and author, said he was punched in the stomach and that the attack had left him “furious”, adding: “My wife was admirably steely ... And my son’s fear was real but thankfully brief.”

In describing the incident, he said he and his wife had congratulated the fans for England’s win in a bid to calm them down.

“This drove what I can only call a mob into a frenzy that will depress me far more than the runt who came up and punched me when I couldn’t see him,” Mr Greene said.

“Forget the punch; I’ve been hit a lot harder in boxing. It was just a mass of humanity’s worst that I wish I could forget. I’ve loved so much about this country. I leave in 3 weeks and this’ll be one of my last memories. It’s a shame.”

One of the dozen people who blocked the road was wearing a foam pointer finger and “poked it into [his wife’s] breasts”, he added.

The Metropolitan Police told The Independent that it is investigating an allegation of an assault on Lordship Lane, and that the victim “did not sustain any lasting injuries”.

Ms Greene urged the England team to put out a public warning against violence and intimidation before the team’s game against Italy in the final on Sunday.

A 72-year-old Danish woman, who has lived in the UK for more than 25 years, said she went to Wednesday’s game “proudly wearing my Danish clap-hat and small flag to wave.”

She told The Independent that was shocked by the booing when the Danish anthem played. She said that England supporters shouted at her to stop waving her flag and that another threatened her to stop cheering.

The woman, who wanted to remain anonymous, added: “Several other fans did tell off the horrible ones and put their arm around me as protection.”

Birgitte Surtees told The Independent that she went to the match with her English husband and their son. She said that their passports were not checked to match their names to those on the tickets, their bags were not checked, and that there were 30 England supporters sitting in the area reserved for Denmark fans.

She said: “During the game I had a English supporter shouting in my ear how s*** Denmark was, how s*** I was and that I was a whore... The atmosphere was extremely aggressive and my husband was spat on when England scored.

“I saw bottles being thrown from some of the other stands down on the Danish spectators. I spent 110 minutes constantly on the edge worried something would kick off and trying to make sure my son was safe.”

Ms Surtees said that the family took off their Denmark football t-shirts when the game finished so that they would not be targeted.

She added: “I believe it’s the host nation’s and Uefa’s responsibility to make sure that the fans are separated and kept safe... I hope the organisation for Sunday’s game at Wembley will be better otherwise I fear for the Italians’ safety.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CWEnr_0asXahgZ00

However, Mette Tingey, a director in translation services who has an English husband and has lived in England for 27 years, said that “every single” England supporter she, son James, 22, and daugher Mia, 20, met was “friendly and positive”.

She said England supporters wanted to shake hands and offer their commiserations to them as soon as the game finished with a 2-1 win to England.

Ms Tingey added: “On the way home we went into an Indian restaurant in King’s Cross and we were the only Denmark supporters there. All the England fans was kind to us and wanted to talk to us about the football. There was nothing nasty.

“We were also on the Tube surrounded by England supporters, who were happy and gave us a bit of friendly banter.”

She said that troublemakers who made other fans’ experiences a misery were “clearly bang out of order” but that reports focusing solely on their actions “makes it sound like all England supporters are hooligans – when they are clearly not.”

Based on her experiences, she said she believes that “football can really bring people together.”

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

178K+
Followers
90K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Danish#Boxing#American#The Metropolitan Police#English#Italians#Indian#King S Cross
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
UEFA
News Break
Soccer
Country
Denmark
Place
Europe
News Break
Euro
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
The US Sun

Desperate England fans hunting everywhere for ‘sold out’ shirts ahead of crunch Euro 2020 semi-final with Denmark

ENGLAND fans are struggling to buy an official Three Lions shirt ahead of Wednesday’s big semi-final clash with Denmark at Wembley. Gareth Southgate’s men made it to Euro 2020’s final four after eliminating Ukraine in the quarter-finals thanks to a decisive 4-0 thrashing with a brace by Harry Kane and goals by Harry Maguire as well as Jordan Henderson.
Soccerskiddle.com

Euros Semi Finals on the Rooftop - England V Denmark

5:00pm til 11:00pm (last entry 7:00pm) England in the Quarter Finals - Due to popular demand, Heaven our rooftop space will open on Wednesday 7th July. Join us in Heaven at Hotel Football and get close to the action for the semi finals of the EUROS 2020. We will be...
Worldskiddle.com

england vs denmark - euro 2021 semi-finals

6:00pm til 12:00am (last entry 7:00pm) £5 deposit per person to secure your table to watch England V Denmark in the Euro 2020 Semi Final. Deposit total will be deducted from your bill. Please contact us via Facebook if you would like to make a booking. £5 deposit per person...
SportsThe Independent

Ecstatic England fans celebrate Euro 2020 semi-final win in Trafalgar Square

Jubilant England fans partied on the streets of London following Wednesday’s historic 2-1 victory against Denmark in the Euro 2020 semi-final. Huge crowds of ecstatic supporters clad in red and white could be seen jumping up and down on tables, hugging, popping champagne bottles, and singing “Hey Baby” on Trafalgar Square. Celebrations continued long into the night, with horns blaring across the capital.

Comments / 0

Community Policy