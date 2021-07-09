After a rough stretch, the Cubs get a day in the sun in a win vs Cardinals
CHICAGO – One could describe the situation as quite “cloudy” around Wrigley Field, especially when it comes to the future of the Cubs. An 11-game losing streak and 12 losses in their last 13 games have dropped the Cubs from contenders for the National League Central division title into underdogs. They entered Friday 9 1/2 games behind the Brewers for the top spot while also eight games behind in the race for the last NL Wild Card spot.wgntv.com
