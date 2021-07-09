Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buying Cars

Citroen C3 Aircross: There’s no strong reason not to buy one

By Sean O'Grady
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ykkFa_0asXabOD00

The attractive, chubby little Citroen C3 Aircross has had what the car trade calls a “mid-life refresh”, rather like a telly presenter worried about the impact of HD. The face-lift comprises a more angular, slightly more aggressive looking front end, plus some striking new alloy wheel designs, stickers on the rear quarters, bright new colours and, drum roll, LED headlights. It’s not quite in the Anne Robinson league of cosmetic enhancements, but then it was only launched in 2017 and still looks pretty distinctive in its peer group. Up against the wacky Nissan Juke, swirly Ford Puma, sharp edged VW T-Roc and sharp suited Seat Arona, Citroen’s baby SUV looks a bit less Fisher Price these days, that’s all.

THE SPEC

Citroen C3 Aircross 1.2 Puretech 110 Shine Plus

Price: £23.080 (as tested; range starts at £17,320)

Engine capacity: 1.2l, 3 cyl, 6sp manual

Power output (hp): 110

Top speed (mph): 114

0 to 60 (seconds): 10.1

Fuel economy (mpg): 48.1

CO2 emissions (WLTP, g/km): 136

Should you buy one? There’s no strong reason not to, put it that way, for family users who aren’t looking for cutting-edge technology or on-the-limit handling prowess. Although it’s billed as an SUV, such is the fashion these days, Citroen has tried hard to retain some of the old flexibility and versatility of the various Citroen “Picasso” models, one of the many MPVs (multi-purpose vehicles) like the Renault Megane Scenic and Skoda Roomster that have now been swept away by the SUV and “crossover” boom. Thus Citroen has made the rear bench adjustable so you can have more or less boot space or room for back-seat passengers, and the C3 Aircross also features a fold-flat front seat, so that the car will take an Ikea Billy bookcase flatpack home (this being one of the benchmarks for practicality these days). There are lots of cubby holes and cup holders and the like, and a split-level boot space, and all in the compact supermini footprint.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AhUR3_0asXabOD00

As a drive it leaves a bit to be desired. If you’ve a sensitive bottom (and don’t we all?) you can feel the reverberations of the three-cylinder petrol engine through your seat, and if you flip the bonnet you’ll see the thing wobbling excitedly like Matt Hancock on a date with a senior aide. It’s not worse, really, than any of the many stressed turbo charged three-cylinder units out there – they do offer good fuel economy with acceptable performance – but they’re intrinsically rough and just not all that, you know, nice. Though deeply unfashionable to mention it, there is still the option of a diesel (four cylinder) version of the C3 Aircross, which is a much more relaxed and tractable affair, ironically given that diesels always used to be a bit rough and ready. It’ll reward higher mileage users with its exceptional economy and, I guess, longer life. There’s also a slightly unresponsive petrol automatic that isn’t worth the premium.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20OplZ_0asXabOD00

It’s comfortable, though, and tastefully furnished inside – especially the tweedy cloth trim. The touchscreen with a row of conventional buttons underneath is pleasingly simple to use and has good connectivity. But the C3 Aircross is basically an older design, which means there’s no possibility of adaptive cruise control, or automatic lane assist, the types of autonomous driver aids that are becoming so common on mainstream models these days. Nor will there be a hybrid or electric version of this model until it gets replaced in a couple of years. For considerably more money you could try the odd-looking but very capable and very up-to-date Citroen E-C4.

Apparently Citroen buyers like to spec their cars up, and the reality of the new and lightly used car market is that your best bet is to go for the fully-loaded top-of-the-range versions, and haggle (which these days means spending a lot of time on price comparison and dealer and car broker web sites). Citroen itself will do you an inclusive leasing package deal online, and you shouldn’t really have to settle for a C3 Aircross that hasn’t got all the toys fitted; but if you want hi-tech, look elsewhere.

Comments / 1

The Independent

The Independent

178K+
Followers
90K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Citroen#Used Cars#Fuel Economy#Nissan Juke#Vw#Suv#6sp#Wltp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
IKEA
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Renault
News Break
Cars
News Break
Nissan
News Break
Buying Cars
Related
CarsGear Patrol

This Iconic Cheap Sports Car Isn't Coming Back, Even Though Everyone Wants It

Over the last few years, Mitsubishi has fallen a bit by the wayside as an automotive brand. Sure, more than 87,000 Americans took home a spanking new Mitsubishi last year, but the lineup has dwindled to three anonymous crossovers — the Outlander, Outlander Sport and Eclipse Cross — and the hyper-economical Mirage. And from a car enthusiast perspective, there's seldom any reason to discuss Mitsubishi, except nostalgia for the Lancer Evolution.
Buying CarsCarscoops

For $3.5M Would You Buy Aston Martin’s Valkyrie Or Mercedes-AMG’s One?

If hypercars with F1-derived technology are your thing and you have millions in the bank, you can choose between the Aston Martin Valkyrie and Mercedes-AMG One. The two models have been announced for quite some time now and after numerous delays on their development programs, they are almost ready for production. Both are sold out, however we found a few build slots available online for your convenience.
Carscarthrottle.com

‘My’ New Skoda Octavia vRS Is Fast But Also Slightly Annoying

With CT's Karoq having returned to Skoda, we're now running something else from the stable - an Octavia vRS TDI. With ‘my’ Karoq car now gone, CT’s YouTube team is now on its sixth Skoda crew car. I had the standard Octavia Estate a couple of years ago and now I’m running the vRS Estate - the fastest long-term press car I’ve had so far.
Buying CarsPosted by
thedrive

2022 VW GTI Starts Just Over $30K, Golf R at $44,640

With the regular Golf models gone, the least expensive VW hatch you can buy stateside costs $30,540. The regular Volkswagen Golf may have been discontinued here in the U.S. but, thankfully, we'll still get to enjoy the sportier GTI and R variants. We've already seen the 2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI and Golf R as they'll be sold overseas but VW of America has now released official pricing and stats for the American-spec versions at the 2021 Chicago Auto Show.
CarsTelegraph

Citroen C3 Aircross review: the most expensive version of this likeable family SUV makes the most sense

Personality. That’s what you need to stand out in a crowd. And the compact SUV market is certainly a crowded one, with almost every major mainstream manufacturer now fielding one of these tall, small cars that are, by and large, based on superminis. The C3 Aircross is Citroen’s effort, and in a way it’s the most honest of a lot. Back in 2017, it replaced the C3 Picasso, a creditable small MPV with sliding rear seats that made it one of the most practical small cars on the market.
Beauty & Fashionmotoringresearch.com

Audi TT review

Against: Lacks engagement, expensive, not really a 2+2. Verdict: Fashion-led coupe is high on appeal, but low on drama. Launched in 1998, the original Audi TT looked like a concept car for the road. The current model, which dates back to 2014, has lost some of the wow-factor but none of the appeal.
CarsAUTOCAR.co.uk

Nearly new buying guide: Audi A6 Avant

The Audi A6 Avant is a capacious, good-looking, premium-badged estate car of enormous suavity and more than decent road manners. Under its elegantly lengthy bonnet, you’ll find a wide range of engines, including a 201bhp 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel (badged 40 TDI) and a 282bhp 3.0-litre six-cylinder diesel (50 TDI). Petrols are a 2.0-litre in either 201bhp 40 TFSI or more potent 261bhp 45 TFSI form and a 335bhp 3.0-litre (55 TFSI) for proper poke. There’s also a 344bhp diesel-powered S6 super-sporting version if you want to scare the dog silly.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Sporty-Looking Opel Astra GSi Takes Shape In Unofficial Rendering

This week, Opel introduced the next-gen Astra that introduced a new design, updated underpinnings, and a revamped interior. That’s exciting and all, but we’re already eager at the idea of a hotter GSi version. Opel resurrected the sporty moniker for its hottest performance cars in 2017, and we’re hopeful the new Astra is part of its renaissance. A new, unofficial rendering from X-Tomi Design previews what it could look like, even if it’s unlikely.
Carstopgear.com

Citroen e-SpaceTourer

We’ll admit, MPVs aren’t to everyone’s taste. They’re big, they’re boxy, they’re unconventional. But to some, cars are merely a mode of transport for getting from a to b, to others, a source of income. And when it comes to larger families, your traditional people-carrier or SUV sometimes just don’t cut the mustard.
CarsLa Crosse Tribune

2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI And Golf R: Priced And Poised For Performance

Volkswagen has introduced the all-new 2022 Golf GTI and Golf R at the Chicago Auto Show. The next-generation hot hatchbacks carry a starting price of $30,540 for the base Golf GTI and $44,640 for the Golf R. Both prices include a $995 destination charge. Golf GTI and Golf R Performance...
Carsmotor1.com

2022 Toyota Land Cruiser hits the dyno with twin-turbo V6 engine

Toyota finally renewed the Land Cruiser after the LC200 had been on the market for nearly 15 years. With the generation switch, the mighty V8 – in both petrol and diesel flavours – is now gone, replaced by a pair of twin-turbo V6s with greater low-end power and significantly improved efficiency. Aftermarket specialists EKanoo Racing have now conducted one of the first dyno runs with the LC300 to see what has changed under the bonnet.
CarsAutoExpress

Used Honda Civic review

The year 2022 marks 50 years since the original Honda Civic arrived, and there have been 10 generations of this globally popular family car. When the Mk1 model made its debut in 1972 it was revolutionary for Honda, and it sold well around the world thanks to its excellent reliability, frugal engines and generous standard equipment.
Carsinsideevs.com

Opel Astra Debuts In Europe With Two Plug-In Hybrid Powertrains

Opel is a proudly German automaker, so it has tried to make the all-new Astra feel very different from the Peugeot 308 with which it shares its platform. And the manufacturer has certainly succeeded, giving the new Astra a very bold and distinctive face and an interior that has its own unique look and feel.
GolfAutoExpress

New load-lugging Volkswagen Golf R Estate packs 316bhp

Volkswagen has added more versatility to its hot Golf line-up with the arrival of the Golf R Estate, which will go on sale later this year. It’s powered by the same 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine as the Golf R hatch, producing an identical 316bhp and 420Nm of torque. Power is...
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

2022 Kia Ceed Facelift Revealed With New Lights, Redesigned Grille

With a 28 percent share in Kia's European market, the Ceed is undoubtedly one of the company's most important models. It's fighting in a hugely challenging C-segment where the Volkswagen Golf reigns supreme. To keep their compact car fresh and competitive, the South Koreans have now given it a mid-cycle update bringing an assortment of styling changes.
Buying Carsmotor1.com

Revamped Skoda Kodiaq vRS now costs almost £45,000

Skoda has opened the order books for its new-look Kodiaq vRS high-performance SUV, which now costs almost £45,000. Along with a new front end and some internal updates, the biggest change to Skoda’s go-faster family bus is the new petrol engine, which replaces the chunky diesel that used to hide under the bonnet.
CarsPosted by
thedrive

Aston Martin Valhalla: A 937-HP Plug-In Supercar With an AMG V8

007's mid-engined machine is real. Aston Martin has been teasing and talking about its mid-engined Valhalla hybrid supercar for a couple of years now. The pre-production prototype even had a role in that James Bond movie that was supposed to come out, like, a year and a half ago. Unfortunately, when No Time to Die finally does release in October, however, 007's silver, squintier-eyed Valhalla will look a bit dated because Aston has now unveiled its finished, street-ready version.

Comments / 1

Community Policy