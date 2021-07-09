Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Photography

Jamie Hawkesworth’s portrait of modern Britain

By Eve Watling
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e5WH5_0asXaXoB00

Jamie Hawkesworth is one of Britain’s most in-demand fashion photographers. Some of his recent commissions include shooting Kate Winslet for The New York Times , Gigi Hadid and Kate Moss for covers of i-D and campaigns for Alexander McQueen and Prada.

But outside of his fashion and editorial work, away from PR teams and makeup artists, Suffolk-born Hawkesworth has a second photographic life. For the last 13 years, he has been hopping on trains and travelling across Britain, photographing strangers he meets on the street, or at bus stops and parks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YsdNo_0asXaXoB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qxw2Q_0asXaXoB00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z3SSS_0asXaXoB00

The fruits of this project, which started while Hawkesworth was a University of Central Lancashire student, are collected in his new photo book The British Isles , published by Mack. Presented without dates or locations, the portraits come together to show a nation seen through a gentle and humane gaze.

Hawkesworth shoots on film with a Mamiya RB67, the format deepening the rich, jewel-like colours and burnished skin tones of his subjects – as well as shooting on analogue film, he develops his own prints. His signature golden light and rich yellow tones intensify the intimate nature of his work.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gtiv0_0asXaXoB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q5fJO_0asXaXoB00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24NbVn_0asXaXoB00

His Britain is an optimistic, democratic one. Everyone is encountered with the same warmth, without the portraits ever tipping over into cloying predictability. It’s not surprising he too manages to capture celebrities with an unusual amount of vulnerability, preferring to shoot at unusual times, without teams of people and in personal spaces, like Kate Moss fresh off the plane or a sleepy, just-woken-up Giselle.

“I would never want to see them as different,” he told The New York Times in 2017 of his documentary and fashion work. “I treat things in the same way – there’s no distinction between me shooting nude ladies on a beach to crossing Russia on the Trans-Siberian Railway or photographing my girlfriend. It’s just one way of seeing.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mzp7T_0asXaXoB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pMfD3_0asXaXoB00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tzcGy_0asXaXoB00

‘The British Isles’ (2021) by Jamie Hawkesworth is published by Mack

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

178K+
Followers
90K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Mcqueen
Person
Kate Winslet
Person
Gigi Hadid
Person
Kate Moss
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Photographers#The New York Times#Prada#Pr#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Photography
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion Show
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Photographyephotozine.com

The portrait not taken

Time for an update: I still use film, though. Not vast quantities, but I have a darkroom, and I'm not afraid to use it. I enjoy every image I take: I hope you'll enjoy looking at them. The portrait not taken. Views : 142 Unique : 101. As photographers, some...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Zara Revisits Iconic Peter Lindbergh Photographs in a Surprise Collection

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Though Peter Lindbergh’s photographs helped to define an era, their sense of timelessness makes them rather hard to date. In 2015, Calvin Klein used one of Lindbergh’s images featuring Mark Vanderloo and Christy Turlington for its Eternity campaign. At the time, the image was over 25 years old, yet no one clocked it. Some of the late photographer’s works, curated by his friend, the creative director Fabien Baron, have been selected to grace a collection of T-shirts and pullovers for Zara. And, like the Eternity ad, the merchandise—created to benefit the Franca Sozzani Fund for Preventive Genomics—evokes a cool factor that belies the archival significance of the works they present.
EntertainmentBrunswick News

Correction: Britain-Sotheby's-Turner story

LONDON (AP) — In a story July 5, 2021, about a painting being auctioned at Sotheby’s, The Associated Press erroneously reported the initials of the artist. He is J.M.W. Turner, not J.M.V. Turner.
Visual Arttheface.com

Conor Rogers’ art is a baggy-filled vision of modern Britain

Conor Rogers makes Britain beautiful. Through storytelling and taking paint to canvas, the Sheffield-born artist looks at domestic scenes in the North of England and, specifically, his mundane, everyday surroundings: crisp packets, cigarettes, condoms, drug baggies with ominous yellow smilies raised above the white powdery residue. “The subjects of my...
Musiclondonjazznews.com

‘Journeys In Modern Jazz: Britain’ (1965-1972, Decca)

(Decca 5393586. Album review by Denny Ilett) The great trumpeter and educator Clark Terry used a phrase that became somewhat of a mantra for budding jazz musicians; it read “Imitate, assimilate, innovate”. Each and every musician featured in this fascinating new compilation, until the early 1960s, when US artists finally...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Dior Men’s Campaign Is Like a Gallery of Portraits

PICTURE THIS: For a collection featuring a collaboration with a leading contemporary artist, it was fitting that Dior should create an advertising campaign resembling a series of portraits. Photographer Rafael Pavarotti trained his lens on models Thatcher Thornton, Woosang Kim, Djibril N’Diaye and Jean Meyer wearing fall 2021 pieces based...
New York City, NYIn Style

Rihanna Wore a See-Through Blouse and the Tiniest Mini Skirt

Rihanna's fashion tour across Manhattan (and anywhere she goes really) is endless inspiration for tackling a summer of nostalgic trends, a la her iconic pink fuzzy bucket hat and matching dress. And now her latest New York City look was another head turner — I'm taking notes. The Fenty Beauty...
New York City, NYPage Six

Lady Gaga goes full ‘Pretty Woman’ in pink polka dots

They don’t call her Lady Gaga for nothing. The “Born This Way” singer, 35, looked perfectly polished during NYC’s scorching heat wave on Tuesday, stepping out in a pink polka-dot dress ($1,503) by Alessandra Rich. Gaga accessorized her “Pretty Woman”-worthy ensemble with white pumps, cat-eye sunglasses, an itty-bitty Fendi bag...
New York City, NYElle

Lady Gaga Stuns in a Sheer Bustier Gown in New York City

Lady Gaga is back in New York City and making a point to elevate summer street style in Manhattan. Gaga was photographed wearing two exquisite dark looks over the last two days. Yesterday, she went downright regal, wearing a sheer black bustier Alexander McQueen ball gown with a black Tom Ford for Yves Saint Laurent velvet Mombasa bag, complete with a rhinestone handle. She wore her brown hair in an elegant updo and accessorized with sunglasses. Gaga was seen leaving the Plaza Hotel, right by Central Park, in the look.
Celebritieswmagazine.com

Andie MacDowell Steals The Red Carpet at Cannes

Actress Andie MacDowell has always possessed one of the most gorgeous manes in Hollywood, and she stunned us all on the red carpet at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival when she showed off her natural gray hair and otherworldly voluminous curls. She’s a breathtaking vision, reminding us, as Julianne Moore recently said, that “aging gracefully” is sexist, and the physical effects of age are just as beautiful as markers of youthfulness.
Beauty & FashionPage Six

Zendaya wears Beyoncé’s 2003 Versace dress to the 2021 BET Awards

At Sunday night’s 2021 BET Awards, Zendaya paid homage to Beyoncé by slipping into the plunging purple Versace dress the singer wore to the very same show back in 2003. The sexy violet-and-green gown features a dangerously deep halter neckline with a long, flowing skirt and thigh-high slit, which Beyoncé chopped into a mini for her first-ever performance of “Crazy in Love.”
CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

Lady Gaga Makes the Plaza Steps Her Runway in Three Major Looks

Lady Gaga is back in New York and serving looks while she's at it. Yesterday, the "Rain on Me" singer wore two different stunning dresses while stepping outside the Plaza Hotel to a crowd of loyal Little Monsters. Clearly not affected by the East Coast heat wave, Gaga waved to her fans in a sexy, sheer black lace gown from Alexander McQueen's spring-summer '21 collection that featured a fitted bodice, an A-line skirt, and a flowing cape. The singer paired the showstopping gown with black suede pumps by Jimmy Choo and vintage inspired cat-eye sunglasses.
New York City, NYHello Magazine

Katie Holmes wore her night clothes out during the day - and we’re obsessed

Katie Holmes is the latest star to make a case for wearing pajamas outside of your home - and pairing it with a snazzy pair of shoes while you’re at it. The Brahms star continued to cement her street style star status with her usual off-duty flair as she stepped out in New York City wearing a silk floral button-down top paired with matching floral shorts that could've doubled as a pajama set. And we want it in our closets asap (it looks so comfortable!).
MoviesPosted by
Best Life

See Jodie Foster and Her Wife Make a Rare Red Carpet Appearance

After being cancelled last year, the Cannes Film Festival is back with all of its glamor, movie stars, and big premieres. And on the first day of the festival, one celebrity couple made a rare red carpet appearance. Jodie Foster and her wife, photographer Alexandra Hedison, attended the Cannes Film Festival this year and posed for photos at the premiere of Annette on Tuesday, July 6. While Foster is not in any of the films being shown at Cannes, she is receiving a special honor. Read on to find out more and to see Foster and Hedison enjoying their time on the carpet together.
Beauty & FashionCosmopolitan

Megan Fox looks unworldly in her latest stunning selfie

Ever since Megan Fox entered our lives thanks to Transformers, we've always associated the actress with a more edgy, 'rock chick' style. We can almost guarantee that you've had a picture of her denim shorts and checked shirt pinned to your outfit inspiration board for years. In recent months however...

Comments / 0

Community Policy