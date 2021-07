One person who thought a Kentucky scholarship offer was coming for North Laurel junior Reed Sheppard was Nate Valentine, Sheppard’s high school coach. “The Sheppard family plays things pretty close to their chest,” said Valentine. “Kentucky had been in contact. We had a good talk back in January about where he was and they (UK coaches) said they would watch him play. He’s just the fourth player they offered in the 2023 class, so that’s something. I certainly felt the offer would eventually come, so it was not a big surprise.”