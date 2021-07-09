App rewards children for chores, aims to teach financial lesson along way

The dictionary defines gratitude as the openness to show appreciation and the ability to return kindness. Being grateful encompasses a lot more than simply saying thank you. Most parents make a conscious effort to teach their children to say please and thank you, but expressing gratitude means more. Dr. Robert Emmons is a leading global expert on gratitude. The University of California psychology professor has written several books on the subject of the powerful benefits of being grateful. Emmons says people who regularly express gratitude are more apt to be happier overall and tend to be compassionate and generous. There is also evidence to suggest being grateful improves sleep and physical health. As parents, we want our children to be happy, kind, and generous. Gratitude is not innate. It’s a learned behavior, and most parents understand teaching children to be grateful is important. The question is, how can we teach kids to be grateful?