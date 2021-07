PHILADELPHIA — Since the start of Carli Lloyd's U.S. national team career 16 years ago, the Delran, N.J., native has been a machine of a player. Through 306 national team caps, seven major tournaments and seven professional teams across two continents, Lloyd has set standards not just with goals and assists, but with a work ethic and inner drive that are among the most powerful in American soccer history. Teammates and rivals alike have told stories of the example she sets on and off the field, in games and practices and countless ice baths.