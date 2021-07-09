WIH: Cayla Barnes Joins Three Eagle Alumnae On Team USA Centralization Roster

Team USA men’s basketball is not used to losing. Since the program began using professional players starting with the 1992 Dream Team, USA Basketball has won six gold medals in the last seven Olympics. The one failure during that run — the infamous 2004 Athens Games — stands out as much as any of the wins. The bronze medal in 2004 led to a more serious approach from Team USA and started another run of dominance: after a rare loss in the 2006 World Championships to Greece, USA Basketball ran off 58 straight wins in games that count.