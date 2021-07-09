WIH: Cayla Barnes Joins Three Eagle Alumnae On Team USA Centralization Roster
USA Hockey announced today the 27 players who will centralize in preparation for the 2021 World Championships and 2022 Beijing Olympics, and there are some familiar names on the roster. Captain and Redshirt Junior(??)* Cayla Barnes will miss the upcoming Boston College Women’s Hockey season as part of the residency program, joining fellow Eagle alumnae Alex Carpenter, Kali Flanagan, and Megan Keller on the squad.www.bcinterruption.com
