Steve-O sent himself to the ER with a stunt deemed too dumb even for Jackass

Cover picture for the articleWe, as a culture, are probably indebted to some degree to the members of the Jackass crew, who have spent large swathes of their lives destroying their bodies, and also possibly their souls, in order to serve up a long series of cautionary tales (albeit, ones cautioning us against doing things that most people, under non-extreme circumstances, would never do). That debt has now gotten a little heavier this week, after series mainstay Steve-O reported on how he sent himself to the emergency room after performing a stunt so disastrously dumb and self-destructive that not even the crew of Jackass 4 would film it.

