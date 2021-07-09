Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Intrepid Launches Fundraising Drive for National Travel Agent Day 2021

nitravelnews.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIntrepid has launched a fundraising campaign ahead of National Travel Agent Day UK and Ireland on July 23 and is inviting the industry to get behind it. All money raised will go to ABTA Lifeline and the ITAA Benevolent Fund to help agents struggling most amid the pandemic. People can...

nitravelnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Intrepid Travel#Fundraising#Auction#The Itaa Benevolent Fund#National Travel Agent Day#The Intrepid Loves
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
World
News Break
Travel
News Break
Business Travel
News Break
Facebook
Related
TravelTravel Weekly

Thailand hosting travel agent sessions as tourism reopens

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is hosting a series of destination weeks to help agents get up to speed with the country’s latest developments as it starts to welcome tourists back. While Thailand remains on the UK’s amber list, Phuket reopened to international visitors on July 1. The resort...
TravelTravelPulse

Celestyal Partners With Travel Agents To Boost Business

Celestyal Cruises, which resumed Greek Isles sailings aboard Celestyal Crystal in mid-June, is counting on travel advisors to help boost its business from the U.S. market. For Celestyal, seeing is believing. The company is offering a slate of fam trips for travel advisors, which began with a group of Travel...
Lycoming County, PAwebbweekly.com

Fundraising Campaign Launched for Rider Park

Rider Park is rightly regarded as one of Lycoming County’s, as well as one of Pennsylvania’s, great scenic and recreational treasures. Its 867 acres of private land available to the public 365 days a year for hiking, trail running, mountain bike riding, cross-country skiing, and other low impact recreational activities. The park offers 10 miles of major and secondary trails leading to three breathtaking vistas. Choose from four major trails appropriate for various fitness levels. Visitors can combine the trails for longer hikes or continue to trails in the adjacent Loyalsock State Forest. Rider Park is the legacy of local businessman and civic leader Thomas J. Rider, who wanted to share his love of recreation and the outdoors with the people of Lycoming County.
Worcester, MAtelegram.com

Connell Sanders: The perks of using a travel agent

When I was 19, I boarded a cheap flight to London with my best friend and embarked on a month of aimless travel across the Atlantic. Unlike some of our other pals, we had bothered to set a rough itinerary. At the time, we applauded our own maturity in having pre-booked airline tickets and packed the proper plug adapters. Looking back, all I can remember are the glorious hijinks of sleeping in airport terminals to save a few Euros, and then stuffing our purses with croissants from the free breakfast on nights we bothered to pay for hostels. I loved every second of that trip, but shamefully, it was the last time I left the country.
Lifestylenitravelnews.com

Elite Coach Tours UK & Ireland Opens Belfast Base

Elite Travel NI has branched out and opened Elite Coach Tours. William Elliott (Owner) said: “Back during the first lock down I started planning different ways to ensure the future of Elite Travel. Then in October I met with Don Clarke of DCM Management for a quick coffee and Don agreed to join our team in a Business Development role on a part time basis.
Buffalo, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

Explore & More launches 716 Day fundraiser to build inclusive playground

BUFFALO, N.Y. — ​Explore & More’s Children Museum is asking for help to make this 716 Day, July 16, a special one. It’s working to build a new, fully accessible indoor playground. In partnership with Mason’s Mission, the new playground will cater to people with physical and developmental disabilities, and...
Travelnitravelnews.com

Scenic Launches Two New Tours with Release of its Canada, Alaska and United States 2022/23 Collection

Luxury land journey operator, Scenic, has unveiled two new itineraries with the release of its Canada, Alaska and United States 2022/23 collection. The 23-day America’s National Parks and Rockies to the Red Rocks land tour will take guests on a dream journey from Calgary to Denver. While the 32-day Majestic Rockies & the Colours of Eastern Canada travels from Calgary to Boston, taking in lakes, mountains and cosmopolitan cities along the way.
LifestyleTravel Weekly

Kerzner offers three-night Atlantis stay for National Travel Agent Day

Kerzner International is offering agents the chance to win a three-night complimentary stay at Atlantis, The Palm in support of National Travel Agent Day on July 23. The hotel group is asking agents to share an ‘extraordinary’ memory of being a travel agent to its closed Facebook group for the trade, Atlantis The Palm – UK Travel Trade.
Bend, ORcascadebusnews.com

Travel Agents Share Insights on Post-Pandemic Tourism

((L) Mexico is a current popular travel destination. (R) Hawaiian travel is huge at the moment because it’s within the U.S. | Photos courtesy of Sandy Ewing) As the world begins to reopen after our long pandemic shutdown, people are excited to get out and travel again. But as the pros agree, traveling is not as straightforward as it used to be. Staying on top of changing regulations and each destination’s unique requirements is no simple task for travelers or travel agents.
Bowling Green, KYWBKO

Area travel agent on summer 2021 travel trends: “Travel is back”

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As Willie Nelson famously sang, “I can’t wait to get on the road again” and it is apparent that many others feel the same. Travel is picking back up after the pandemic summer of 2020. The TSA screened 10 million passengers at airports July 1-5. Ali Raymer is a travel agent with Picture This Travel. “Travel is, for sure, back. So that is awesome news.”
Lifestylenitravelnews.com

WTTC Says Latest Decision on Amber List “Will Throw Summer Holidays into Disarray”

The World Travel & Tourism Council says the UK government’s latest decision on the Amber List “will throw summer holidays into disarray”. Virginia Messina, WTTC Senior Vice President, said: “This will throw summer holidays into disarray for tens of thousands of people. Businesses given the lifeline of holidays to the Balearics will also be left floundering as bookings collapse and customers clamour for refunds, piling on further financial pressure.
TravelTravel Weekly

Agent Diary: At last, things really are looking up for travel

Swords Travel Luxury Travel Associate Carla Hutchings says she has never been so excited to be going away next week. Like all of us running our own travel businesses, things have still been tough over these past few months. But, finally, I’m starting to feel there is a light at the end of the tunnel.
TravelTravelPulse

Good News For Agents: Study Says Canadian Travel Appetite Growing

With restrictions easing, travel plans are on the rise in Canada. A study by Finder's Travel Index finds that 22% of Canadian adults are planning to take at least one trip in the next three months, up from 17% a month ago. Surveys in February and March showed just 13% of Canadians planned a trip in the following 90 days..
Worldcommunitynewscorp.com

“Green Pass” for national travel and events

Given the growing number of infections, the government in Rome wants to adopt the “green passport” for national travel and events by the middle of the week. According to this, travelers should only be able to use planes, trains and intercity buses if they can prove full immunization with two doses of the vaccine, a cure from Covid 19 disease, or a negative test result from the last 48. hours using a QR code on their mobile phone.
Bangor, MEBangor Daily News

Three organizations team to launch Bangor Earn-A-Bike program, fundraiser

ORONO — The Bicycle Coalition of Maine, Orono Brewing Company and the Maine Discovery Museum are teaming up to bring an Earn-A-Bike program to the Bangor region, and they’re kicking it off with a unique fundraiser ride. Dubbed “One Bike Can…”, the fundraiser will feature Orono Brewing Company co-founder Abe...
Stonington, CTPosted by
The Day

Business is picking up for local travel agents

With people "petrified to travel" last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Stonington travel agent Bonnie Clark was scared for the future of Get Your Ears On, her agency that specializes in all things Disney. Clark said she was able to get $1,000 from the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program...
Economypropertyindustryeye.com

Connells launches recruitment drive for 135 new apprentice estate agents

Connells Group has announced a new campaign seeking out 135 apprentices to join its nationwide branch network in England. The Group will be offering a range of job roles in residential sales and lettings across its Connells and Sequence brands, providing people with the opportunity to ‘earn while they learn’, and growing future talent in the industry in response to the company’s continued growth and the buoyant property market.
Travelimbibemagazine.com

Travel Gear for the Intrepid Imbiber

Whether you’re jetting across oceans or venturing into the backcountry, the promise of a quality beverage is as essential as your toothbrush. Take bar tools to go, make better coffee on the road, or simply bring home that favorite bottle in one piece. Here are five items to help you travel smarter and drink better.

Comments / 0

Community Policy