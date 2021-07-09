Intrepid Launches Fundraising Drive for National Travel Agent Day 2021

Rider Park is rightly regarded as one of Lycoming County’s, as well as one of Pennsylvania’s, great scenic and recreational treasures. Its 867 acres of private land available to the public 365 days a year for hiking, trail running, mountain bike riding, cross-country skiing, and other low impact recreational activities. The park offers 10 miles of major and secondary trails leading to three breathtaking vistas. Choose from four major trails appropriate for various fitness levels. Visitors can combine the trails for longer hikes or continue to trails in the adjacent Loyalsock State Forest. Rider Park is the legacy of local businessman and civic leader Thomas J. Rider, who wanted to share his love of recreation and the outdoors with the people of Lycoming County.
Comments / 0