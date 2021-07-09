Cancel
Dorchester County, MD

Special Weather Statement issued for Dorchester by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 18:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dorchester A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT CENTRAL DORCHESTER COUNTY At 706 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Taylors Island, moving east at 30 mph. Wind gusts in excess of 40 mph are possible with this storm. Rainfall amounts of up to 1 inch are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Taylors Island, Crocheron, Andrews, Wingate and Hoopersville. Strong wind gusts are possible with this storm. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/akq and submit your report via social media when you can do so safely.

Dorchester County, MD
Taylors Island, MD
Wingate, MD
