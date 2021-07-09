Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Decatur City, IA

Parents of Decatur students encouraged to register online

By Michael Wetzel Staff Writer
Posted by 
The Decatur Daily
The Decatur Daily
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CfgNv_0asXZW1p00

Parents of Decatur City students are encouraged to preregister their children online by using the code they were sent via email last month.

Deputy Superintendent Dwight Satterfield said a new state online registration program, Power School, replaced the I NOW program and “all previous information won’t roll over to it.”

Satterfield said the registration process will be easier if parents have a copy of a recent utility bill, phone number and address of all individuals to contact other than parent/guardian who will be contacted in case of an emergency with the student and allowed to pick up your student; name and phone number of student’s physician; name and phone number of student’s dentist; insurance card; list of medications your student takes at school; and custody documents, if applicable.

He said new students will need proof of birth and state immunization.

He said if you did not receive your SnapCode or need assistance, contact the district’s enrollment office by email at registrationsupport@dcs.edu or by phone at 256-580-4346.

“Leave a voicemail, and we will call back within 48 hours,” Satterfield said.

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

Comments / 0

The Decatur Daily

The Decatur Daily

Decatur, AL
3K+
Followers
148
Post
526K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Decatur Daily

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Decatur City, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power School#Snapcode
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Internet
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Federal judge blocks new applications to DACA

A federal judge in Texas blocked new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in a ruling Friday, increasing pressure on Congress to find a legislative solution for undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as minors. Immigration advocates had been expecting the ruling for weeks, fearing...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Europe flooding toll over 180 as rescuers dig deeper

BERLIN (AP) — The death toll from flooding in Western Europe climbed above 180 on Sunday after rescue workers dug deeper into debris left by receding waters. Police put the toll from the hard-hit Ahrweiler area of western Germany’s Rhineland-Palatinate state at 110 and said they feared the number may still rise. In neighboring North Rhine-Westphalia state, Germany’s most populous, 45 people were confirmed dead, including four firefighters. And Belgium has confirmed 27 casualties.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
NBC News

Now it's Jeff Bezos' turn to make history with flight into space

Just over a week after Richard Branson flew to the edge of space, fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos is set for a similarly high-stakes trip aboard his own rocket. Bezos will attempt to fly to space on Tuesday, July 20, launching aboard a rocket and capsule developed by Blue Origin, the Amazon founder's private space company. It will be the first crewed launch for Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket, and if successful, Bezos will make history for taking part in the first unpiloted suborbital flight with a civilian crew.

Comments / 0

Community Policy