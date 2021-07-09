Parents of Decatur students encouraged to register online

Parents of Decatur City students are encouraged to preregister their children online by using the code they were sent via email last month.

Deputy Superintendent Dwight Satterfield said a new state online registration program, Power School, replaced the I NOW program and “all previous information won’t roll over to it.”

Satterfield said the registration process will be easier if parents have a copy of a recent utility bill, phone number and address of all individuals to contact other than parent/guardian who will be contacted in case of an emergency with the student and allowed to pick up your student; name and phone number of student’s physician; name and phone number of student’s dentist; insurance card; list of medications your student takes at school; and custody documents, if applicable.

He said new students will need proof of birth and state immunization.

He said if you did not receive your SnapCode or need assistance, contact the district’s enrollment office by email at registrationsupport@dcs.edu or by phone at 256-580-4346.

“Leave a voicemail, and we will call back within 48 hours,” Satterfield said.

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.