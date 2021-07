As Boston-based infectious disease physicians and epidemiologists at the forefront of pandemic response, we were among the earliest proponents of screening testing for COVID-19 in schools. Fortunately, during the nearly yearlong period since we wrote to Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker in favor of implementing such an approach, access to COVID-19 testing throughout the state has improved, knowledge of the disease has increased and widespread vaccination of adults has changed the pandemic landscape. We also know from other countries that vaccinating adults translates to protecting kids. As the pandemic evolves, policies – including school testing policies – need to evolve along with it. We argue that screening should not be conducted in schools where in-school transmission is expected to be low.