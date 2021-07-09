Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Calvert by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 19:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Calvert A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CALVERT COUNTY At 707 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Chesapeake Ranch Estates, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Chesapeake Ranch Estates, Lusby, Drum Point and Dowell. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH