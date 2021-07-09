Cancel
Carbon County, PA

Flood Advisory issued for Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 19:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 22:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Carbon; Lehigh; Monroe; Northampton The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flood Advisory for North Central Lehigh County in eastern Pennsylvania West Central Northampton County in eastern Pennsylvania Carbon County in northeastern Pennsylvania Southwestern Monroe County in northeastern Pennsylvania * Until 1015 PM EDT. * At 707 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly across portions of the advised area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have already fallen in spots and additional rainfall is expected. * Some locations that could experience flooding include Lehighton, Palmerton, Jim Thorpe, Slatington, Nesquehoning, Weatherly, Walnutport, Beltzville State Park, New Mahoning, Emerald, Berlinsville, and Danielsville. This includes the following highways Northeast Extension between mile markers 68 and 83.

