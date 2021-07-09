I was an engineer on the Fusion and disagree. Building something that

Paula is one of the world’s leading biz development coaches for lawyers, entrepreneurs & service providers; award-winning author & speaker. Do something every single day. This has been my business development mantra for many, many years. This philosophy helped me build a seven-figure branding agency with dozens of full-time employees and then, years later, this same philosophy helped me to build a successful boutique coaching practice focused on lawyers and other professionals. This philosophy, which I teach to all of my coaching clients, has helped them to collectively develop millions of dollars in new business revenue.