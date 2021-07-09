Cancel
Charles County, MD

Flood Warning issued for Charles, Prince Georges by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 18:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Charles; Prince Georges The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Flood Warning for Southeastern Prince Georges County in central Maryland Northwestern Calvert County in southern Maryland Charles County in southern Maryland * Until 1100 PM EDT. * At 705 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Minor flooding of small streams and poor drainage areas is possible. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Waldorf... Clinton Prince Frederick... Breezy Point Rosaryville... Marlton Dunkirk... Saint Charles Accokeek... Brandywine Huntingtown... Hughesville Baden... Aquasco Eagle Harbor... Lower Marlboro Sunderland... Barstow Cheltenham... Dares Beach Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area.

Comments / 0

