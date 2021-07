I was running a bit late and the pre-check line at Dulles was long, so I let the hustlers there sign me up on a trial. It's great at places where the market hasn't adjusted. So, at first at Dulles, it gave an advantage over the Pre line. But, that was before equilibrium. After just a little while, the Clear line was just about as long as the Pre line. I've seen other airports where the Clear line is much shorter and some where it is about the same as Pre.