The best of times and the worst of times. We all got sick before we got a line wet it was so rough. But, the captain got us over a school of dolphin and we got up and fished, while simultaneously providing lots and lots of chum all over the place. We caught fish on every cast. As soon as one of us landed one and threw up, the mate was handing us another rod. We ended up catching 3x's the fish as anyone else. Great eating, too. I had fish for months and months.