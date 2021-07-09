Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

@bourbonstreet new Russian based movie on Netflix...

By Major Kong Joined:
sportswar.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article@bourbonstreet new Russian based movie on Netflix... -- Major Kong 07/09/2021 12:25PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.

virginiatech.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Log In#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
Country
Russia
Related
TV & Videospurewow.com

This Terrifying New Movie Is Already Ranked #1 on Netflix After Only 4 Days

We’re majorly spooked by Netflix’s all-new slasher film (in the best way possible). Fear Street Part One: 1994—which is the first installment in the highly anticipated trilogy—recently premiered on the streaming service, and it’s already claimed a spot on Netflix’s list of most-watched movies. In the trailer, we’re introduced to...
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Added 12 New Movies/TV Shows Today

It’s the weekend, and Netflix has offered up a dozen new movies and TV shows this Friday, July 9th to keep subscribers entertained over the next few days. Today’s haul is pretty evenly split between films and series, with all but three of the titles being originals. Check out the full list of new arrivals below and then scroll down for our pick of the highlights:
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Bruce Willis’ New Movie Now On Netflix

Bruce Willis and sci-fi have combined to deliver several great movies over the decades including 12 Monkeys, The Fifth Element, Armageddon and Looper, but we’re obviously not going to get anything up to those sort of standards during the actor’s continued drive to star in as many VOD genre films as humanly possible.
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

6 New Netflix, Disney Plus, and HBO Max movies and shows to stream this weekend

As the weekend rolls around again, so does our guide to what you should be streaming from Friday night through to Sunday. If you're planning a movie night, the final installment of Netflix's Fear Street trilogy will be sure to have you hiding behind the sofa. Lighten the mood afterward with some animation/live-action crossover hijinks in the form of Space Jam 2: A New Legacy or Tom & Jerry, both now available to watch on HBO Max.
Moviespurewow.com

The New #1 Movie on Netflix Is a Must-Watch Action Thriller Starring Lena Headey

This brand-new Netflix flick is a perfect example of why we never judge a book movie based on the cover title. Introducing Gunpowder Milkshake. Although it sounds like a hangover waiting to happen, the film is actually quite entertaining. In fact, it’s already claimed the number one spot on Netflix’s list of most-watched movies after just one day on the streaming service. (It’s currently ranked ahead of Fear Street Part Two: 1978, Fear Street Part One: 1994, Grom: Plague Doctor and Kung Fu Panda.)
MoviesPosted by
BGR.com

Netflix’s new high-octane action movie has viewers going wild

and Netflix’s new original movie Gunpowder Milkshake, which began streaming Wednesday on the service, is a violent, hyper-kinetic assault on its viewers’ senses. There are girls with guns. A cadre of sexy female assassins. Plus stylish action scenes, dark humor, and colorful anime-like visuals. All the makings, in other words, of a potential hit for the streamer. Oh, and we didn’t even mention the star-packed cast. The movie, from director Navot Papushado, includes performances from Karen Gillan, Lena Headey, Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett, and Carla Gugino, as well as Paul Giamatti. So, how has it been received so far? Well, that’s...
TV Showswegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Seth Rogen Movie Is Finding New Life On Netflix

Things could have turned out very differently for Jack Black had he decided to follow in the family business, with both of his parents being satellite engineers, and his mother Judith Love Cohen worked on the Hubble Space Telescope and the Apollo Space Program. In fact, his brother is also a computer engineer with a long history of developing technology for the military, whereas young Jack went on to lend his boisterous enthusiasm to a string of broad comedies and family films, including Netflix success Kung Fu Panda 3.
TV & Videosmarketresearchtelecast.com

Netflix already releases the trailer for the new Transformers movie

The trilogy that Netflix produced of Transformers is already nearing its end. A few hours ago the platform published the trailer for the last chapter of it. The franchise of Transformers it is more reactivated than ever. The brand has started production of its next live-action film: Rise of the Beasts. However, this is not the only project that is underway on the saga, but Netflix It also takes advantage of the rights it has for the premiere of one more production. The streaming platform had already developed two animations and it is soon to release the third and last.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

The Internet’s Going Crazy For Karen Gillan’s New Netflix Movie

If you live outside of the United States, Canada or the Nordic territories, then you’re sh*t out of luck when it comes to watching Netflix’s new actioner Gunpowder Milkshake from the comfort of your own home. Fortunately, though, the high concept story of a secret society of hired killers is hitting theaters across the world today, so 24 hours late is much better than never.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Rosario Dawson’s New Movie Is Dominating Netflix Today

One of the major benefits of the streaming service is that it provides untried or untested filmmakers with the opportunity to see their films make a big splash in an audience pool that boasts hundreds of millions of subscribers. He may be a hugely accomplished actor in his own right, but David Oyelowo’s The Water Man is the latest beneficiary of gaining some serious traction on the world’s biggest platform.
TV & Videosgamingideology.com

Netflix Movies: Is Werewolves Within on Netflix? – Netflix News

The comedy horror film Werewolves Within is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, and it’s no surprise that subscribers are curious to know if they can watch the wickedly funny endeavor on Netflix. The Josh Ruben-directed film is based on a video game of the same name developed by Red Storm...
Moviesonechicagocenter.com

A Chicago Med alum terrorizes Netflix fans in new Fear Street movies

This is the crossover we truly were not expecting!. Throughout the years of the One Chicago franchise, we’ve seen guest stars come and go. Some are more famous than others, with some recurring and turning into fan-favorites, and others who stick around for just an episode or two. With all the dramatic storylines Chicago Med has given us, it’s hard to remember just all the actors who have made quick appearances. But fans of Netflix might have recognized one while diving into the streaming service’s latest horror series.
MoviesComplex

Zack Snyder Is Working on New Sci-Fi Movie ‘Rebel Moon’ for Netflix

Zack Snyder is preparing to deliver his next movie for Netflix. The new film, which will be in the sci-fi genre, is titled Rebel Moon. According to Variety, Snyder will be working with Shay Hatten, who co-wrote his Army of the Dead for Netflix, and Kurt Johnstad to write the script for Rebel Moon. Deborah Snyder, along with Wesley Coller, will produce the film under their company, The Stone Quarry. Eric Newman’s Grand Electric production company will also produce.
Moviesnewsbrig.com

Black Widow and 6 new movies you can watch on Netflix, Apple, and Amazon

This week marked the beginning of the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival, the first in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, with scores of critics and press descending on France to watch the international premieres of the most anticipated films of 2021. From Adam Driver in Leos Carax’s musical Annette to Mamoru Hosoda’s animated science fiction movie Belle to Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch and more, the first waves of pre-release hype are already beginning to trickle out from the festival’s grounds.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

First Russian Superhero Comic Movie, Major Grom Hits Netflix Tomorrow

Bleeding Cool has covered the Russian comic book publisher Bubble, which really wants to create comic books like America does, including superhero comics. We saw them when they came to New York Comic-Con and when they launched a bunch of comic books available to the US in English. Indeed, all their comics are now available in English on their app on Android and iOS.
TV & VideosAdvanced Television

Netflix lands Windfall movie

Windfall, a Hitchcockian thriller directed by Charlie McDowell and written by Justin Lader, has been acquired by Netflix for a reported “large 8-figure deal”. The movie stars Jason Segel (How I Met Your Mother, Forgetting Sarah Marshall), Lily Collins (Les Misérables, Emily in Paris), and Jesse Plemons (Breaking Bad, Jungle Cruise) and tells the story of a young couple who arrive at their vacation home to discover it is in the process of being robbed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy