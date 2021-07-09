It is simple really: America has a disposable car culture while
Other countries do not. I broke my “no American cars” rule on our last two purchases: my Sonoma which fell apart once I crossed 95k miles and my wife’s Town and Country (which stinks because we absolutely love the vehicle) which started falling apart at 96k. That was very telling considering my only two cars as an adult have been Toyota’s that have gone a combined 378,500 miles over their life spans.virginiatech.sportswar.com
Comments / 37