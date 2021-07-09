Grace Cottage golf tournament aces the course
BRATTLEBORO - Thirty-one teams and 30 volunteers participated in Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital’s 12th annual Tee It Up For Health golf tournament on Saturday, June 12, at the Brattleboro Country Club. The weather was beautiful, the event went smoothly, and over $45,000 was raised thanks to generous sponsors, golfers, and volunteers. Net proceeds from the event benefited Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital’s Patient Care Fund.www.dvalnews.com
