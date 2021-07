Uptop Pink has a new track, and it’s all about finding the person that is down for you, no matter what. “Leisure” is a track about loyalty, and having someone there when you need them in your life. Uptop Pink coasts on the beat, which feels like it drifts in and out, like a brief excerpt of a diary entry. He’s not afraid to let his feelings show, and that authenticity comes out as genuine emotion in his lyrical content. Uptop Pink is making the music he truly feels like creating, and you can hear that on “Leisure” below: