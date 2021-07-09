If people still bought sedans, Ford would still make them.
All mainstream manufacturers saw a huge drop in sedan sales from around 2015 through 2019. I think the Accord, Camry, Fusion, and Malibu had sales drops of over 100k each during this short span while the Korean mid-size sedans each lost significant sales. Chrysler stopped making the 200 that sold around 175k in 2015 and Dodge stopped making the Avenger and Dart. VW stopped making the Beetle and Jetta sales are down considerably too. The market is shrinking quickly and money can be spent on more desirable models and electrifying the lineup.virginiatech.sportswar.com
Comments / 0