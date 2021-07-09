Oregon Summer Kickoff - Uncommitted '22s (Pt. 2)

The Hotlist has been on hiatus for a little while, but now is the perfect time for its return, as the 2021 Future Games are just two weeks away. After being split into three pods last year and coaches not being able to attend, we’ll be back to normal with 32 teams at LakePoint in Georgia and hundreds of college coaches in attendance. In preparation for the event, we look at some of the top players who will be participating. This week, it’s position players...