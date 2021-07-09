Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon State

Oregon Summer Kickoff - Uncommitted '22s (Pt. 2)

By Dan Jurik
prepbaseballreport.com
 11 days ago

Earlier this summer we kicked off our first series of events at Wilsonville HS. Summer events events such as this provide players with the opportunity to build their profile with the most up-to-date information and video footage. All players in attendance receive an online profile with their verified statistics, player report, picture and video. Additionally, all subsequent stories written about a prospect will be linked to the player’s profile, ultimately creating a one-stop shop for recruiters.

www.prepbaseballreport.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilsonville, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Education
City
Clackamas, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball#Hips#Statistics#Bp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
News Break
Sports
Related
Indiana Stateprepbaseballreport.com

2021 All-State Team Announced

The 2021 spring high school season featured many incredible individual moments and performances throughout the Hoosier state. A couple of weeks ago we announced Indiana's 2021 Player of the Year, Carter Mathison (Homestead HS, 2021), and today we are excited to announce the 2021 All-State Team. The Prep Baseball Report...
Oregon Stateprepbaseballreport.com

Pitcher Spotlight - Oregon Summer Kickoff - Uncommitted 2022's

Continuing with more coverage from the Oregon Summer Kickoff that took place on Memorial Day weekend. We previously took a look at the uncommitted 2022 prospects. Uncommitted 2022's (pt 1) Uncommitted 2022's (pt. 2) Summer events events such as this provide players with the opportunity to build their profile with...
Texas Stateprepbaseballreport.com

Texas Uncommitted Prospect Showcase - Stat Story

HUNTSVILLE, TX - On July 13, our PBR Texas Staff hosted the Texas Uncommitted Prospect Showcase at Sam Houston State University. The event featured a highly talented group of prospects from the 2022 & 2023 classes. Here is a look at the top statistical performers in the following categories: 60 Time, IF Velo, OF Velo, C Velo, Pop Time, Exit Velo, Max FB Velo.
Benton, ARprepbaseballreport.com

Arkansas All State Games Instant Analysis

Listed below are some of the top performances from todays All State Games at Benton High School. Each player went through an individual skills assessment with Trackman and Blast evaluating hitting. +2022 Kade Ruffner, Bryant HS, showed an impressive 2 innings of work. Tall thin frame comboed with clean arm...
College Sportsprepbaseballreport.com

Future Games: Will Shelor

Prep Baseball Report's one-of-a-kind event will feature the best uncommitted 2023 prospects and select 2024 prospects from our 40-plus state coverage area. The Future Games will take place on July 28th through July 31st at LakePoint Sports in Cartersville, GA. The Future Games is the premier summer scouting event for...
MLBprepbaseballreport.com

2021 PBR Simul-Draft Selections

The picks are in! In real time we selected 20 rounds, one by one once again in 2021. Originally created three years ago, Draft HQ has selected prospects every summer since 2018. After assigning ourselves the 15th overall bonus pool ($8.46M) in 2018 and 10th overall pool ($10.3M) in 2019...
MLBprepbaseballreport.com

2021 MLB Draft: Day 2 Takeways

Day Two of the 2021 MLB draft is in the books, which means 10 rounds are down and there are 10 rounds to go. The D1Baseball and Prep Baseball Report prospects’ team breaks down the latest below:. STORYLINES. • With the first pick of Day Two the Pirates selected high...
Sportsprepbaseballreport.com

Stat Leaders: 2021 State Games of NC

Each year the State Games of North Carolina does a terrific job of providing opportunity for athletes in many sports, across many age ranges, to compete against one another. One of those sports is baseball, and the event quickly grew into one of the most watched showcases across the country.
Hopkins, MNprepbaseballreport.com

PBR MN Underclass Prospect Games (2024 Grads): Trackman Pitching Leaderboard

PBR Minnesota's Underclass Prospect Games (2024 Grads) event took place Tuesday, June 29, 2021. The event was held at Hopkins High School in Hopkins, MN. The event featured 2024 prospects from Minnesota, Wisconsin, South Dakota & North Dakota; and included many breakout performances from the players in attendance. Players showcased their talents in front of our scouting staff and college coaches in attendance.
Sportsprepbaseballreport.com

Scout Blog: NC State Games 2021 - Region 1

Each year the State Games of North Carolina does a terrific job of providing opportunity for athletes in many sports, across many age ranges, to compete against one another. One of those sports is baseball, and the event quickly grew into one of the most watched showcases across the country.
Technologyprepbaseballreport.com

Top Prospect Games West: TrackMan Traits

The expanded usage of data, and the importance of it in regards to player development and player assessment is a legitimate, undeniable tool used by high school, college, and professional teams across the country. Today we break down the TrackMan data on two arms that stood out at this year's Top Prospect Games West.
Baseballprepbaseballreport.com

State Games: Top Bat Speed (AVG)

Over 500 players made their way to Cortland, NY over a 4 day span on June 28- July 1 for the 6th annual New York State Games. With the new format in place, there were two sessions over the 4 days with a total of 24 teams. Today we look...
Baseballprepbaseballreport.com

2021 Great Lakes Invite Scout Blog & Pitcher Velo's

2021 PBR Michigan Great Lakes Invite Pitcher Velo's. Below you will find in-game reports from the Michigan Tournaments. To view all of our coverage from the tournament, please click here. 2021 PBR Michigan Great Lakes Invite Scout Blog.
Sportsprepbaseballreport.com

PSL Scout Day: Stats Release

On Tuesday, over 200 players participated in our PSL Scout Day, with video, Blast, Trackman, and traditional stats recorded for each player. Four travel organizations participated, the Bradley Eagles, the Metro Senators, the MVP Dawgs, and NOVA Premier. Here are the leaders in each traditional stat category:
MLBprepbaseballreport.com

PBR at The Performance Lab: Infielders

The PBR at The Performance Lab event was held on Tuesday, July 6th in Mobile, AL. Players were put through a positional workout in the morning and pitchers were able to throw extended bullpens on the mound. Today, we begin to take a look at each player in attendance as we begin our individual scout analysis from last Tuesday's event. Several other position players also pitched and their pitching notes will be included in their positional analysis.
Baseballprepbaseballreport.com

Top Position Players Coming to Future Games

The Hotlist has been on hiatus for a little while, but now is the perfect time for its return, as the 2021 Future Games are just two weeks away. After being split into three pods last year and coaches not being able to attend, we’ll be back to normal with 32 teams at LakePoint in Georgia and hundreds of college coaches in attendance. In preparation for the event, we look at some of the top players who will be participating. This week, it’s position players...
Sportsprepbaseballreport.com

PBR Wisconsin's WIAA All-State Second Team

The 2021 WIAA season has finally come to an end, with all four divisions crowning a state roughly two weeks ago in Appleton. After scavenging through statistics and digging up as much information as we can, we’ve started to designate our All-State team selections. We heavily based the selection of...
MLBprepbaseballreport.com

VA/DC 2021 MLB Draft Recap

Sunday night, Major League Baseball began its 2021 Rule 4, or Amateur Draft. Only the First Round and Competitive Balance A picks were made Sunday night, a total of 36 players being selected. The draft resumed on Monday with Rounds 2-10 and then concluded on Tuesday with Rounds 11-20. While longer than last year's Covid-shortened five round draft, this year's draft is again shorter than the traditional 40 rounds.
MLBprepbaseballreport.com

Day 2 Draft Notes

Day 2 was another exciting day for baseball in Canada with 8 Canadians getting selected between rounds 2-10 and spanning 3 different provinces in players from Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Ontario. With 1st round pick Tyler Black that makes it 9 total Canadians over the first two days of the MLB draft.

Comments / 0

Community Policy