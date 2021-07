The Avatar: The Last Airbender creators -- Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko -- have responded to fan complaints about the filler episodes of the series. DiMartino and Konietzko took some time away from the recently announced Avatar Studios to appear on the Avatar: Braving the Elements podcast, hosted by Avatar star Dante Basco and The Legend of Korra's Janet Varney. The creators reflected on what they wish they could change about the original Avatar series during the episode. "That blows me away. There's so much that I would fix," Konietzko said. Much it came down to wishing they had the resources and technology to bring the series' animation up to modern standards (Netflix uploading the wrong versions of the episodes didn't help things when the show came to the streaming service last year).