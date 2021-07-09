Louisiana Man Involved in 2018 Armed Robbery Sentenced to 94 Months in Federal Prison
Louisiana Man Involved in 2018 Armed Robbery Sentenced to 94 Months in Federal Prison. From the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Louisiana – Darren Watts, 26, of Shreveport, was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. to 94 months in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, for his role in an armed robbery that took place in Shreveport in November 2018, announced Acting United States Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook.calcasieu.info
