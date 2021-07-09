Louisiana Man Involved in 2018 Armed Robbery Sentenced to 94 Months in Federal Prison

Two Louisiana Men Sentenced for Excavating Arrowheads in Kisatchie National Forest. From the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Louisiana – Tony Fee, 49, and James Carroll, 35, both of Pitkin, Louisiana, have been sentenced by United States District Judge James D. Cain, Jr. to three (3) years of probation, with mandatory and special conditions, for unlawfully removing and damaging archeological resources at Kisatchie National Forest, announced Acting United States Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook. A special condition imposed by Judge Cain prohibited Fee and Carroll from entering or using the Kisatchie National Forest during their term of probation. The defendants were also ordered to pay $5,676.56 in restitution to the United States Department of Agriculture Forestry Service.