Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Thanks ...

By vt90 Joined:
sportswar.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy Mom lives in NoVa though so I see her all the time. She organized a giant family reunion so that is why we were all up there. Was supposed to be last summer but obviously that couldn't happen. She may go up to see her sister in Minneapolis but I am not sure I see her heading up to the range again anyway. I am sure I am related to quite a few people that are still in and around Eveleth but I haven't kept in touch with them and couldn't pick them out of a lineup so dragging my family up there again is probably a non-starter! :)

virginiatech.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nova
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I Am Not#Family Reunion#Minneapolis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Family Relationships
Related
Family RelationshipsBryan College Station Eagle

Thanks For the Wonderful Days, Jack

Every night, just before bed, he’d thank his bride of 70 years for giving him another wonderful day on Earth. That was the sweet-hearted nature of Jack Krieger, my family’s next-door neighbor for more than 30 years. I first met him as a very young boy, shortly after my growing...
Pelican Rapids, MNpelicanrapidspress.com

Thank You-Bakken Family

Jennifer, Jared, Lucas, Greta, Mason and I wish to send a heartfelt thank you to this community for all the prayers given, the words said, the meals prepared and the memorials given in Steve’s honor. Pelican Rapids is a beautiful place to live and grow. Thanks for being a part of this difficult journey.
ReligionDothan Eagle

Words of Hope: Be thankful, not angry

I was at the doors of Home Depot yesterday as they opened. I grabbed a buggy and headed to the lumber section and saw a young Latino around the corner putting on his gloves. This made me happy. I have had more than a few experiences lately where I loaded alone; he did not let me down and I thanked him.
ReligionHartselle Enquirer

Are you thankful for spiritual freedom?

Don’t you know there are just certain times of year when preachers have clichés ready for their Sunday sermons? Those special times of year, like certain holidays, seem like they are just made for a good old-fashioned cliché. The Fourth of July, which we celebrated this past weekend, is one...
Animalssportswar.com

5 mo. old coon

Mine, Mongo, is 16. We’re afraid he won’t make it beyond the summer. 🙁 ** -- B777Fr8Dog 07/18/2021 3:11PM. ♥️♥️♥️we have a Siberian Forest Cat and he's huge but a Maine Coon.. -- Major Kong 07/18/2021 2:10PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login...
CharitiesDeerfield Valley News

Family thankful for raffle success

On behalf of all the Anstatt Family, a huge thank you to Janet Boyd and all the people so involved in the amazingly successful raffle of my son Bruce Anstatt’s 1994 Jeep Grand Cherokee to benefit the Guy Hawkins Cancer Center and the Old School Community Center. Bruce too would surely be thrilled.
Technologysportswar.com

It'll buff right out

Honey Badger don’t care a steamroller ran over him, Honey badger goes on! ** -- Hoakie82 07/16/2021 5:47PM. Only if you're dad's a television repairman with the ultimate set of tools ** -- Tafkam Hokie 07/16/2021 4:10PM. Just returned the Family Truckster and got the trade-in back. ** -- Kudelski...
Denver, COsportswar.com

Quilt with your nonsense!

I just learned of the existence of the National Ballpark Museum in Denver. -- jdubforwahoowa 07/16/2021 09:25AM. Was there in ‘19-great little museum for baseball nostalgia -- Hooville06 07/16/2021 7:37PM. I wonder if they will ever build a Hall of Fame, Hall of Fame ** -- HOOfan_1 07/16/2021 09:58AM. I...
Politicssportswar.com

Harper's Fairy?

I just learned of the existence of the National Ballpark Museum in Denver. -- jdubforwahoowa 07/16/2021 09:25AM. Was there in ‘19-great little museum for baseball nostalgia -- Hooville06 07/16/2021 7:37PM. I wonder if they will ever build a Hall of Fame, Hall of Fame ** -- HOOfan_1 07/16/2021 09:58AM. I...
Denver, COsportswar.com

There is more to ski/hiking, beer and weed in Denver?

I just learned of the existence of the National Ballpark Museum in Denver. -- jdubforwahoowa 07/16/2021 09:25AM. Was there in ‘19-great little museum for baseball nostalgia -- Hooville06 07/16/2021 7:37PM. I wonder if they will ever build a Hall of Fame, Hall of Fame ** -- HOOfan_1 07/16/2021 09:58AM. I...
Family RelationshipsImperial Valley Press Online

Thank for the wonderful days, Jack

Every night, just before bed, he’d thank his bride of 70 years for giving him another wonderful day on Earth. That was the sweet-hearted nature of Jack Krieger, my family’s next-door neighbor for more than 30 years. I first met him as a very young boy, shortly after my growing...
Family Relationshipspelicanrapidspress.com

Thank you- Amundson Family

The family of James “Jim” Amundson sincerely thanks Pastor Randy, New Life Lutheran Office Staff, family and friends. The outpouring of kindness, support, and donations during the passing of our husband, father, and “bestefar” was so comforting. Your support has been appreciated more than we can express. We are truly...
SocietyRed Bluff Daily News

Thanks for the wonderful days, Jack

Every night, just before bed, he’d thank his bride of 70 years for giving him another wonderful day on Earth. That was the sweet-hearted nature of Jack Krieger, my family’s next-door neighbor for more than 30 years. I first met him as a very young boy, shortly after my growing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy