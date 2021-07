Andy Fordham, the former BDO darts world champion, has died aged 59. Fordham, who was nicknamed The Viking, beat Mervyn King in the 2004 final to win the title. In a statement, the BDO said: “The British Darts Organisation are deeply saddened to hear of the loss of the darts legend Andy (The Viking) Fordham, a true gentleman of the game who will deeply missed by all.“Our hearts and thoughts are with his family at this time.”After the triumph he took on Phil Taylor in a televised battle but fell ill during the match and had to withdraw. It was...