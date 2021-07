Miguel Cabrera may not be the hitter he once was but that does not mean he is finished reaching some pretty impressive milestones during the twilight of his career. On Sunday, Cabrera reached one of those milestones as he moved up to a No. 40 on MLB’s all-time hit list by picking up his 2,929th career hit. Miggy is now tied with Al Simmons on the all-time list. Note: According to Baseball-Reference, Simmons had 2,927 hits but we will go with the Tigers on this one!