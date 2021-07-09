Cancel
Vermont State

Rider traverses Vermont to support Lions

By Editorial
Deerfield Valley News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDEERFIELD VALLEY - Imagine bicycling 200 miles on Route 100 from the Canadian border to Massachusetts. That’s a grueling ride, but Andrew Joseph accomplished it in just one day, all to raise money for the Deerfield Valley Lions. Joseph, who has a second home in Wilmington, has been participating in the Lions Club’s Hungry Lion Bike Tour for several years, but on Saturday, June 26, he stepped up his commitment by turning his daylong ride into a fundraiser for the HLBT. Through the kindness of Joseph, his wife Barbara Joseph, his colleagues, friends, and family, the HLBT will begin this year’s ride with more than $4,000 toward the 10th anniversary goal of $50,000.

www.dvalnews.com

